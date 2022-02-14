Falls Township Couple Is Floating on Air With Pandemic-Inspired Inflatable Amusement Business

Some of the inflatable amusements available for rent from Bounce Around Bucks. Image via Lower Bucks Times.

Needing a break from providing home care to her father, Megan Wachter sought something fun in her life. She and her husband bounced several ideas around before launching an inflatable amusements business. Their story, supplied by SCORE, the Bucks County entrepreneurial mentoring service, blew into the Lower Bucks Times.

The idea of turning Megan’s yearning for something lighthearted into a business started with Gino Wachter, Megan’s husband. Knowing that the pandemic was driving numerous events outdoors, he banked on the fact that the market might be right for supplying backyard fun.

Megan, however, “…told him it was nuts like three times.”

SCORE Bucks County , however, helped change her mind, and Bounce Around Bucks sprang forth.

A mentor guided the Wachters through the particulars of a business plan, revenue projections, insurance, certifications, and the regulations behind this type of entertainment.

“It’s a Godsend of a program,” she said of SCORE. “To find a group of people to this level that are willing to go above and beyond to help other people was absolutely amazing.”

The homework has catapulted the couple to success.

Bounce Around Bucks served 84 events in the second half of 2021, far more than Wachter’s projections.

“People just kept calling me,” she said. “It took off.”