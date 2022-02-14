Man Shoots Himself At End of Police Chase In Central Minnesota

Maplewood, MN (KROC-AM News) - The suspected driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in the Twin Cities area has been located. The Minnesota State Patrol said thanks to a tip, they were able to locate the vehicle and suspected driver Tuesday. The crash occurred Sunday evening in Maplewood. 65-year-old Eri Nakamura of Oakdale was walking on the shoulder of a road around 7:45 pm when she was struck by an SUV. The State Patrol said the driver did not stop and asked the public’s help in locating the vehicle.

