Eden Valley, MN

Man Shoots Himself At End of Police Chase In Central Minnesota

By Kim David
 2 days ago
St Paul (KROC AM News) - Authorities have released the name of the man who killed himself at the end of a police chase in central Minnesota over the...

Name, Cause of Death Released for Man Killed in Eden Valley

EDEN VALLEY -- Authorities have released the name and cause of death of a man killed during a shootout with a police officer in Meeker County early Saturday morning. The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says just before 2:30 a.m. an Eden Valley Police Officer Evan Borscheid tried to make a traffic stop for a vehicle that was speeding and had a headlight violation, but the driver fled west on Highway 55. Authorities say the officer pursued the driver and the vehicle went into the ditch during the chase.
EDEN VALLEY, MN
Rochester Man Fails in Effort to Appeal Murder Conviction

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man in prison for murder has lost his first appeal. The Minnesota Court of Appeals today issued an order affirming the conviction of 28-year-old Sao Yim on second-degree murder and a weapons-related charge stemming from a fatal shooting that occurred in the spring of 2018. Yim is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for the death of 40-year-old Ahmed Muafaq Abdulhussein Al Naddf.
ROCHESTER, MN
