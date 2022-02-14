Chalfont Farmhouse, Dream Property of Its Owners, Reenters Market to Make Another Buyer’s Wish Come True

This beloved Chalfont farmhouse dates to 1802; it is about to go back on the market. Image via Barri Riley at The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Terry and Donna Tormey bought their farmhouse in 2018, fulfilling a long-term dream of Donna’s. They love the property, but they believe it’s time to scale down. Paul Jablow listed the couple’s real estate journey for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

When the Tormeys saw the 1802 farmhouse for sale, its appeal proved strong enough to sell their Buckingham Mountain home (just outside New Hope) to purchase the Chalfont property.

“What caught my eye was the renovations by the previous owner,” Donna said. “Deep window sills, beams. It’s very grounded in the surrounding area.”

The walls are 18 inches thick — layered stucco and wood siding, native stone, and plaster. The renovated kitchen sports a granite counter, farm sink, and large island. Both the living room and sunroom have native-stone fireplaces.

The outbuilding has a loft above it and a two-car garage, connected by a stone courtyard that has a hot tub. The loft is heated and air conditioned and has flexible space for a studio or gym.

Terry and Donna Tormey are now headed to a smaller dwelling. “I’ve never lived in a cottage,” Donna said, commenting on their next possible residential real estate purchase.