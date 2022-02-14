ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

AlphaTauri unveils AT03 F1 car for 2022 in low-key launch

By Dominic Tobin
motorsportmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a team that has shown it has the potential to shine at the front of Formula 1’s midfield — and win races, but you wouldn’t have known it from the low-key launch of its 2022 car. In a video lasting less than three minutes,...

www.motorsportmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Strange New EV Promises 625-Mile Range And Eight Seats

Range anxiety is the number one concern for most consumers when confronted with electric vehicle ownership. In recent years, EVs have been introduced with travel ranges rivaling combustion-engined cars. The Lucid Air, for example, can travel up to 520 miles on a single charge. While impressive, a newcomer from Norway...
CARS
luxurylaunches.com

Brabus takes a dive into the world of motorcycles by introducing a re-worked version of the KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo

Over the last 45 years, German aftermarket tuning brand Brabus has made its name by building souped-up versions of Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The company recently even decided to foray into making high-performance boats. But little did we expect Brabus to get into tuning motorcycles until we came across a few spy shots a couple of weeks back. Well, here it is. Brabus has lifted the veil off its first-ever motorbike – the Brabus 1300 R. For its latest venture, the German tuning brand collaborated with Austrian manufacturer KTM and used the 1290 Super Duke R Evo as a base for its first two-wheeled creation.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Matching Numbers Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Sells For $6.8 Million

Easily one of the most recognizable shapes in the world, the Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing is also one of the most desirable and famed cars ever to exist. Not only is it a thing of exquisite beauty, but it spawned a celebrated dynasty of Mercedes-Benz SL roadsters and was the inspiration behind the spectacular, raucous brute that was the SLS AMG.
BUYING CARS
hypebeast.com

This Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II Is Selling for Over $365K USD

Few cars capture the zeitgeist of the ’90s like the BMW M3 E30 or Mercedes-Benz‘s DTM homologation-special 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II. The former is even rarer than its competitive German counterpart, loved by the automotive industry for its ability to throw every rule out of the window when it comes to designing and making a sedan. For this, ‘Benz produced 502 examples of a road-going DTM-inspired 190E that packs a 2.5-liter Cosworth inline-four mated to a dogleg five-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential. Now, number 473 is up for auction with Bring a Trailer.
BUYING CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Yuki Tsunoda
Motor1.com

Aston Martin Valkyrie In Norway Looks Stunning In Supernova Red

Considering the attention given to the Aston Martin Valkyrie when it was revealed – not to mention its long road to production – the 1,160-horsepower (865-kilowatt) hypercar actually made a rather quiet transition to public hands. Deliveries to owners began in November 2021 without much ado, save for a video sent to Motor1.com giving us a taste of its sensational high-revving V12 engine.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Red Bull's F1 Boss Denied Tour Of Mercedes F1 Factory

Oracle Red Bull Racing's team principal, Christian Horner, recently pulled one of the most incredible stunts at the Autosport Awards Charity Auction. One of the items up for grabs was a tour of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team's facilities in the UK. Horner put in a winning bid of $5,400. The money raised by the auction supports F1's trackside and factory-team employees.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari Unveils Another Crazy Custom Color Option

For the past ten years, Ferrari has been hosting an annual rally in Italy. Open to only the uppermost echelon of Ferrari's customer base, this epic road trip features some of the rarest and most beautiful Ferraris ever made. It's called the Cavalcade and 2021 saw the tenth edition of the event take place. To celebrate, Maranello has been revealing bespoke configurations that can be accessed through the Tailor Made program. We recently covered the first two designs, and now the third of five has been revealed.
CARS
Autosport Online

McLaren launches 1432-piece Lego model of its 2021 F1 car

McLaren says the model, which features the team's 2021 papaya orange and blue livery but also shows off some 2022 styling cues, was "designed by LEGO Group design experts with support from the McLaren F1 race team." The 65cm long model includes a modelled V6 cylinder engine with moving pistons,...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Car#Vehicles#Formula 1#Red Bull#Sidepods#Alphatauris#Monza#Alpine#F1
Motorious

2016 McLaren 570S Is The Marriage Of Performance And Style

Just try to look away from this Volcano Yellow masterpiece. McLaren is possibly one of the most outstanding supercar manufacturers to ever hit the European sports car market for their incredible performance, style, and engineering. With the full force of a track-bred design team under its belt, the Mclaren brand has risen to heights that other companies could never imagine in just 59 years. The sound pouring out of the exhaust pipes of the McLaren racing vehicles is purely musical as it has been designed for function, which has led to an intense form. But, of course, these cars don't come cheap as they mainly were constricted to a limited number of vehicles per production model. So how are those car enthusiasts, with a little extra cash to spare, supposed to find one of these incredible masterpieces of automotive innovation?
CARS
motorsportmagazine.com

Why Williams six-wheeler is the inspiration for F1 2022 car designers

We’re a week away from the new generation of Formula 1 cars hitting the track en masse in the opening, supposedly low-key pre-season test in Barcelona. Some sort of competitive picture will emerge, but as usual it will be far from definitive, especially this time with such a steep amount of learning to be made for every team with their clean-sheet designs.
MOTORSPORTS
webbikeworld.com

KTM: Brabus 1300 R’s 154-unit Fleet Sold Out In Under 2 Minutes

When KTM revealed that they would be partnering with Prime Automotive Tuning brand Brabus to bring a souped-up bike to the masses, we were just a tad excited. After all, with Brabus being known for their uprated machines in collab with big names like Mercedes, you couldn’t go wrong fitting out a bike for a gent with a bulletproof engine like the KTM 1290 Super Duke R EVO, right?
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
motorsportmagazine.com

F1 reveals new short race points system to avoid Spa repeat

Formula 1 is introducing a new points system that will prevent a repeat of last year’s Belgian Grand Prix when drivers received half championship points after processing for three laps behind the safety car without a single racing lap. From this season, no points will be awarded unless at...
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Michael Schumacher signed 1998 Ferrari, full size display helmet

Full size Ferrari 1998 Japnaese Grand Prix display helmet, hand signed by Michael Schumacher. Michael Schumacher won his seven championships; 1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004. In 1998 Schumacher, driving for Ferrari, vied for the Formula 1 title with rival Mika Häkkinen. This helmet design featured at the 1998 Japanese Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Williams launches all-blue 2022 FW44 F1 car livery

Williams has unveiled its 2022 livery which will adorn the FW44, whilst still remaining coy on the design of its actual new car. Team boss Jost Capito, plus drivers Nicholas Latifi and Alex Albon, were on hand at its Grove base to help take the wraps off what appeared to be an F1 2022 show car, revealing a new nearly all-blue colour scheme.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

The key features of Aston Martin's 2022 F1 car

And while the car will clearly evolve fast for testing and the first races, so details on the AMR22 will change, there was enough on display to offer us some proper insight in to what we can expect from F1's new era. The AMR22's front wing is four elements, which...
CARS
f1i.com

AlphaTauri AT03 set for shakedown run on Tuesday

AlphaTauri will roll out its new AT03 as soon as Tuesday, likely at Imola where the new car will undergo a shakedown run in the hands of Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda. The Faenza-based squad, which unveiled renderings of its car on Monday, will therefore become the second outfit after Aston Martin to put its 2022 car on track.
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Should MotoGP ban shapeshifters?

I have a copy of MotoGP’s 1999 rulebook. It’s 43 pages long, of which six pages (SIX!) cover every single technical regulation relating to all three GP classes: 125cc, 250cc and 500cc. This year’s edition amounts to 371 pages, of which 179 [ONE HUNDRED AND SEVENTY NINE!) are dedicated to technical rules.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Gasly and Tsunoda impressed by new-look AlphaTauri F1 car

AlphaTauri have become the latest Formula 1 team to launch their 2022 car, and drivers Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda have given their verdict on the look of the AT03. AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda have given their approval to the new look of the team's 2022 car following their launch event.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy