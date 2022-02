I must admit I had completely forgotten about Atomic Heart, probably because it was announced back in 2017 and was meant to launch on VR platforms including PSVR in 2018. In the intervening years the VR seems to have been dropped and the game will now be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC later this year. When exactly has yet to be announced but it will be in a month ending in “ber”, so that’s September 2022 onwards.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO