NFL

Los Angeles fans celebrate after Rams win Super Bowl

By Kate Gill
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

NFL fans have taken to the streets of Los Angeles to celebrate the Rams winning the Super Bowl .

The Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood , California on Sunday night.

It is the first time the Rams have lifted the Lombardi Trophy since the 1999 season when the team was based in St Louis, Missouri.

Fans were seen spilling into the streets in the hours to follow the game.

Huge crowds danced to music and cheered after music legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem performed at halftime.

The Independent

The Independent

