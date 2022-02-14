ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Valley, MN

Man Shoots Himself At End of Police Chase In Central Minnesota

By Kim David
 2 days ago
St Paul (KROC AM News) - Authorities have released the name of the man who killed himself at the end of a police chase in central Minnesota over the...

krforadio.com

Two Teenagers Hurt In Houston County Crash

Caledonia, MN (KROC AM News) - Two teenagers were hurt in a traffic crash in rural Houston County Saturday. The crash happened around 5:00 pm near Caledonia. The State Patrol says a car driven by a 16-year-old from Mapleton was on Highway 76 when it approached a curve and left the roadway. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries, as did a 16-year-old female passenger who is also from Mapleton.
Several Utility Scams Reported Across Minnesota

You'd think in a time like 2022 scammers would let up a bit but in reality, it seems like they are only getting more persistent. Now, a handful of similar scams has been reported across the state. In January, the Duluth Police Department warned residents of a scam making its...
Rochester Man Fails in Effort to Appeal Murder Conviction

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man in prison for murder has lost his first appeal. The Minnesota Court of Appeals today issued an order affirming the conviction of 28-year-old Sao Yim on second-degree murder and a weapons-related charge stemming from a fatal shooting that occurred in the spring of 2018. Yim is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for the death of 40-year-old Ahmed Muafaq Abdulhussein Al Naddf.
SE Minnesota School Buses To Be Equipped With Stop-Arm Cameras

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Several school districts and bus operators in southeast Minnesota are benefitting from a program aimed at protecting students from careless drivers. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety is awarding more than $3.5 million in grants to 32 schools and school bus companies around the state to install stop-arm camera systems.
One Injured In Three Vehicle Crash In Faribault At Highway 21 and 60 Intersection

A three-vehicle crash yesterday afternoon in Faribault left a Rosemount woman with non-life-threatening injuries at the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 60. According to the Minnesota State Patrol incident report, a 2019 Chevrolet Bolt, driven by 57-year-old Stephanie Renea Molstre-Kotz of Rosemount, was southbound Highway 21 when it collided with a 2008 Ford Focus, driven by 18-year-old Joseph Langer of Faribault, which was making a turn from northbound Highway 21 onto westbound Highway 60.
Over 300 Iowans Missing as State Relaunches Missing Person Site

What happened to my loved one? It's unthinkable for most, but unfortunately reality for families every single day. Here in Iowa, over 300 people are currently missing. The Iowa Department of Public Safety has announced the relaunch of a website in the hopes of locating them. And they need help with one vital piece in the search for most.
Minnesota Sheriff’s Office Pens A Viral “Love” Note To Their Most “Wanted” Individual

It's got to be tough to be this wanted in life. One Minnesota man is so wanted that a Minnesota Sheriff's Office penned a poem/love note to him, just in time for Valentine's Day. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office wrote the 'love' note to someone they want to spend some quality time with, and they are hoping by showing this person some online affection they will come out from hiding.
Sisters Are First to Serve on Solo Patrols in Cedar Rapids Police Department History

Over the weekend, two sisters serving on the Cedar Rapids Police Department made history. Saturday, February 5 was the first solo patrol shift for Salena Watkins (bottom left) as an officer with the Cedar Rapids Police Department. Salena's sister, A'alyiah (bottom right), who started working for the department in 2019, was on-duty at the same time. It was a historic day. For the first time in history, two sisters served on solo patrols as officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department. They are the second sisters to serve as officers with the CRPD, but the first to both do solo patrols.
Chief Bohlen Cherishes Years in Faribault

Retiring Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen told KDHL today he has been "blessed" with a terrific career in law enforcement. For the past 9 1/2 years Bohlen has led the Faribault Police Department. His biggest accomplishment? Establishing the Rice County Crime and Violent Offender Task Force. We discussed a wide...
Five Minnesota Animals that Will Kill You Before the Murder Hornets Arrive

Oh sure, the Murder Hornets are getting all the attention this year, but Minnesota already has animals that will kill you dead long before the Murder Hornets ever arrive. Also worth noting, the Murder Hornets sound horrifying, but you need to worry only if you're a bee. That's who these crazy hornets are running around murdering. The bees are having a hard enough time as it is -- can someone please cut them a break?
