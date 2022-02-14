Man Shoots Himself At End of Police Chase In Central Minnesota

Over the weekend, two sisters serving on the Cedar Rapids Police Department made history. Saturday, February 5 was the first solo patrol shift for Salena Watkins (bottom left) as an officer with the Cedar Rapids Police Department. Salena's sister, A'alyiah (bottom right), who started working for the department in 2019, was on-duty at the same time. It was a historic day. For the first time in history, two sisters served on solo patrols as officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department. They are the second sisters to serve as officers with the CRPD, but the first to both do solo patrols.

