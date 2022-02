Two entrepreneurs believe that the Westchester County housing market needs something that doesn’t take up much room at all: tiny houses, which typically are 200 to 500 square feet, sometimes on wheels so they can be towed to different locations. Christos Athanasiou and Jonus Ademovic, both architects, are partners in the company, miniMax, which won approval from the Peekskill Planning Board to build a tiny house at 51 Hudson St. to be used as a sales office to introduce people to the tiny house concept.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO