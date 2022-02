2022 so far has been a bit of a time warp. We saw Carrie Bradshaw step back into her Manolo Blahniks in the Sex and the City sequel and watched Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem perform their early-2000s hits at the Super Bowl. Even low-rise jeans and trucker hats are creeping back onto the scene. It’s very clear: Everything from the turn of the millennium is back, giving those who lived through it nostalgic flashbacks while also capturing the fascination of those experiencing the trends anew. On Thursday, Feb. 17, MAC Cosmetics is bringing back another favorite from the year 2000. The brand’s strangely appealing and somehow universally flattering fluorescent green Squirt Balm is returning for a limited rerelease.

