ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Pennridge School District Mulls Morning Time Change, Acquiescing to Teenager Snooze-Button Usage

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38fKQe_0eDrb4nF00
Pennridge School District considers time change for start of day.Image via KoolShooters at Pexels.

High school students who rely on snooze buttons for some extra morning sleep may get help from Pennridge School District. Unfortunately, it may not come for a while. Bob Keeler caught the buzz on the issue for The Reporter Online.

The district’s interest in changing its start time stems from recommendations from institutions that include the American Academy of Pediatrics. Data show that, owing to teenagers’ health need for 8–10 hours of nightly sleep, school days should start later.

Students are for it, too.

In a Pennridge survey, 86.2 percent of high school respondents reported issues with classroom sleepiness. And 63.2 percent of students favored a later start time.

The high school, which now starts at 7:15 a.m., will consider a 7:45–8:15 a.m. time frame, if associated scheduling conflicts over bus schedules can be resolved.

More time to consider the issue is needed; therefore, the district’s early-morning beginning will stay. The earliest a change can be logistically enacted, according to the board, is the 2022–2023 academic year.

More on the start time of Pennridge School District is at The Reporter Online.

Comments / 1

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

YMCA of Bucks County: Give Your 2022 New Year’s Resolution a Technological Kick in the Gym Shorts

YMCA of Bucks County has plenty of tech to keep residents on the road to fitful, healthy lives. According to Inc. magazine, the average lifespan of a New Year’s resolution is about three weeks, meaning that most Bucks County residents who committed to better fitness in 2022 probably parked themselves in front of Netflix’ Ozark (Season 4) on Jan. 19 and haven’t moved since. The YMCA of Bucks County, however, may represent an ability to kick start that flagging commitment.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Falls Township Couple Is Floating on Air With Pandemic-Inspired Inflatable Amusement Business

Some of the inflatable amusements available for rent from Bounce Around Bucks.Image via Lower Bucks Times. Needing a break from providing home care to her father, Megan Wachter sought something fun in her life. She and her husband bounced several ideas around before launching an inflatable amusements business. Their story, supplied by SCORE, the Bucks County entrepreneurial mentoring service, blew into the Lower Bucks Times.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy