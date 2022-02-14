Pennridge School District Mulls Morning Time Change, Acquiescing to Teenager Snooze-Button Usage

Pennridge School District considers time change for start of day. Image via KoolShooters at Pexels.

High school students who rely on snooze buttons for some extra morning sleep may get help from Pennridge School District. Unfortunately, it may not come for a while. Bob Keeler caught the buzz on the issue for The Reporter Online.

The district’s interest in changing its start time stems from recommendations from institutions that include the American Academy of Pediatrics. Data show that, owing to teenagers’ health need for 8–10 hours of nightly sleep , school days should start later.

Students are for it, too.

In a Pennridge survey, 86.2 percent of high school respondents reported issues with classroom sleepiness. And 63.2 percent of students favored a later start time.

The high school, which now starts at 7:15 a.m., will consider a 7:45–8:15 a.m. time frame, if associated scheduling conflicts over bus schedules can be resolved.

More time to consider the issue is needed; therefore, the district’s early-morning beginning will stay. The earliest a change can be logistically enacted, according to the board, is the 2022–2023 academic year.