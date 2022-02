A school bus carrying junior and high school kids from the Koshkonong School District, crashed Tuesday night, injuring 20. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2009 Bluebird bus, driven by 51-year-old Victoria A. Smith of West Plains, was on Highway 99, north of Thomasville, when it traveled off the right side of the roadway, returned to the road, then crossed the roadway several times before traveling off the left side and striking several trees.

OREGON COUNTY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO