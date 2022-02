In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it appears the Calgary Flames have traded for Tyler Toffoli of the Montreal Canadiens. What’s happening with the rest of the Habs’ big-name potential trade pieces? Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche would like to get Nathan MacKinnon extended to a new contract and plan to do so as soon as they are allowed. The St. Louis Blues are being cautious with their approach to the NHL Trade Deadline and the Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers might be working on something.

