Armstrong World Industries to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

WEST CHESTER, PA — Key Financial President and CEO, Patti Brennan, has been named by Forbes as #1 Best-In-State Women Wealth Advisors for 2022. This is a move up the list from last year’s #2 spot. Forbes also ranked the nation’s Top 100 Female Advisors and Brennan is ranked #13 in America. Forbes has partnered with Shook Research in reviewing more than 34,000 nominations nationally to determine this list of the nation’s top financial minds. Nominees are judged based on an algorithm of both qualitative and quantitative data. Advisors must have a minimum of seven years of experience to qualify and are also weighed on additional considerations such as revenue trends, compliance records and assets under management. Data are weighted to ensure priorities are given to dynamics such as preferred “best practices”, business models, and recent business activity.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO