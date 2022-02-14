Listen to Episode 18 of Arkansas Prep X-tra podcast

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, once more rejecting former President Donald Trump’s claims of executive privilege. The committee has sought a trove of data from the...
Russia said it was pulling back more forces from around Ukraine on Wednesday, the latest move in an apparent effort to ease tensions that has done little to assuage Western fears the Kremlin might be planning an imminent invasion of its neighbor. Moscow says that it is pulling back some...
(CNN) — Mazars USA, the accounting firm that former President Donald Trump and his businesses have used for years, cut ties with him in stunning fashion, declaring it could no longer vouch for the financial statements it has complied over the past decade. The February 9 letter was disclosed...
In a historic settlement, a gun manufacturer has agreed to pay for its role in marketing the weapon used in a mass shooting. Nikki Battiste spoke to the mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre about the meaning behind the settlement, and why she continues to fight for her son.
For more than two years, authorities in a small New York town had gotten tips that a missing 6-year-old girl was with her biological parents there — even though they lost custody in 2019. But none of the tips proved reliable, until Monday, when someone stepped forward with “valuable...
The Russian Olympic Committee’s latest doping scandal involving teen figure skater Kamila Valieva continued to unravel with reports on Tuesday revealing that the 15-year-old athlete tested positive for three different substances meant to improve heart function in a sample taken prior to her arrival in Beijing. Documents reviewed by...
Britain’s Prince Andrew, who was accused in a lawsuit of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl supplied to him by Jeffrey Epstein, has agreed to settle – but where is the money coming from?. On Tuesday, a court filing revealed that the Duke of York will make a substantial...
In support of their wrongful death lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and numerous others involved in the "Rust" movie production, lawyers for the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins released a video simulation of the on-set gunshot that left her dead in Santa Fe in October. "The morning that Halyna Hutchins was...
Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sea levels around the United States will rise up to a foot over the next 30 years due to climate change, as much as they have risen in the previous century, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projected in a report on Tuesday. The study...
Comments / 0