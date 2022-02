US Crop Insurance Payouts More Than Tripled Over Last 25 Years. Reuters (1/27, Douglas) reported “an analysis of federal data by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) released on Thursday” showed that insurance payments to US farmers for crops lost to flooding and droughts have more than tripled in the past 25 years. Payments for drought rose “more than 400% between 1995 and 2020 to $1.65 billion” and payments for excess moisture like flooding “rose nearly 300% to $2.61 billion.” Anne Weir Schechinger, the Midwest director of EWG, believes this incentivizes farmers to not change their practices and said, “The program needs to be reformed so it encourages farmers to be resilient to extreme weather events that we know are ahead.”

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO