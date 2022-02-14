ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Ford suspends or cuts output at plants due to chip shortage

By Reuters
 2 days ago
DETROIT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Monday it will continue idling some of its assembly plants in the week of Feb. 14 due to the global semiconductor shortage.

The U.S. automaker will idle production at its Ohio Assembly Plant as well as the production line for the Transit van at its Kansas City Assembly Plant, spokeswoman Kelli Felker said in an email. It also will operate with reduced shifts at its Kentucky Truck, Chicago and Dearborn (Michigan) Truck assembly plants.

Last week, Ford suspended or cut production at eight plants in North America due to the shortage. Ford previously said the current quarter would be its low point for vehicle production due to the chip shortage. read more

Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; editing by Jason Neely

Comments / 24

OnondagaValleyMan
1d ago

So the Car Manufacturers LIED when they said the Convoy caused the problems. We knew it was the Chip Shortage All Along!!! 😡

Carrie Cohen
1d ago

they are building 2 big chip plants in Arizona 1 is in North Phoenix it is so huge and it's a city with in a city and the one in Mesa are Tempe is huge can't wait for them to be done so we can get some cars on the lots😉👍

