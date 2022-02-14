ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, PA

New Hope Collectible Toy Merchant — Who Also Discovered Metallica — Dies at Age 69

 1 day ago

Metallica, from a June 2012 concert.Image via Darren at Creative Commons.

Jon Zazula, promoter of heavy-metal band Metallica, has died at age 69. After his years in the music industry, Zazula’s final commercial enterprise was selling vintage toys in New Hope. James R. Haggerty recorded the passing in The Wall Street Journal.

After a rocky childhood, Zazula worked numerous jobs, including a spot with a commodity-trading company that ironically sold investments in metal.

That position evaporated in a fraud tangle in which Zazula was implicated and assigned residency at a N.J. halfway house.

Post-release Zazula was selling vinyl records, when a customer gave him a demo tape by an unknown California heavy-metal rock band called Metallica.

He recognized the potential immediately and, despite having no music-industry knowledge, produced the group’s debut album, “Kill ‘Em All.”

That recording would eventually be ranked at number 35 on Rolling Stone’s list of The 100 Greatest Albums of the 80s.

“He put up with so much crap from us,” said James Hetfield, a lead singer and guitarist for Metallica. “He took a chance on us, so we’re super grateful.”

When grunge replaced metal as a popular music genre, Zazula’s career declined. His New Hope retail operation eventually gave way to a Florida retirement.

Zazula passed away from complications related to a neurological disorder.

More on his life and career is at the Wall Street Journal.

