When It Comes to Outstanding Spots for Beer, Wine, and Spirits, Bucks County’s Cup Runneth Over

2022 is already a great year for Bucks County's breweries, wineries, and distilleries. Image via Sonja Maric at Pexels.

Bucks County’s beer, wine, and spirits scene continually breaks ground with new initiatives, unique vintages, and interesting events. As a preview of the 2022 growing-tasting-purchasing season, Marilyn Johnson, in her Philly Grub blog, provided a comprehensive overview of what’s new in area steins, snifters, and goblets.

Free Will Brewing Co. celebrates its 10th anniversary. Ales, sours, and farmhouse beers are available at the brewery’s taprooms in Perkasie, Lahaska, and Souderton.

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. also marks a decade of local excellence. It’s taking advantage of the anniversary to update the brand and celebrate its evolution. Look for new merch reflecting the redo at its Croydon and Dublin locations.

Naked Brewing Company opened a new taproom in Bristol, marking its second local location (the other is in Huntingdon Valley). The pub has a renovated kitchen that produces a noteworthy weekend brunch.

Great Barn Farm Brewery has expanded into Warrington. The venue has 30 rotating beer taps, local wine and spirits, a farm-to-table menu, and an active calendar of live music.

The spring edition of the Washington Crossing Brewfest provides a May 7 opportunity to enjoy food, beverages, and the wooded setting aside the Delaware River.

1675 Spirits in Bensalem is gaining a second location in Feasterville-Trevose. The a full-service, indoor-outdoor facility is ideal for large events.

New Hope’s Manoff Market Cidery isn’t waiting for fall apples to kick off cider season. Manoff’s outdoor seating, with fire pits, sparks to life in late spring.

Rose Bank Winery, Newtown, has expanded the tasting room; it now has a beautiful patio overlooking a serene pasture.