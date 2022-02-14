ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

An Introduction to Data Leakage

By Editors' Picks

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow careless handling of data can sabotage your machine learning models. Upholding data hygiene is of paramount importance when carrying out a machine learning task. Much attention is given to this topic, with a lot of emphasis being placed on the importance of dealing with outdated, incomplete, or incorrect data. After...



Comments / 0

towardsdatascience.com

Analyzing the Glass Dataset—Part 1

Julia is fast, can be used like an interpreted language, has a high degree of composability, but is not object-oriented. And it has a fast growing ecosystem that helps on all aspects of a typical ML workflow. Overview of the Tutorials. This is the first part of a tutorial that...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How Computers See Depth: Recent Advances in Deep Learning-Based Methods

Stereo vision is a fundamental task that other information and multimodal knowledge can gain. Hence, stereo vision technology has vast practical uses in real-world applications like robotics, self-driving cars, and most tasks that depend on perceiving depth as prior knowledge! To no surprise— this topic has been motivated by many over the past several decades. With modern-day supervised deep learning, the high complexity of the problem is better matched with highly complex networks. The requirement is now big, labeled data to fit the capacity of these supervised deep nets, which remains a challenge in the acquisition and mitigating the requirement to satisfy the large demand for data. In summary, we are at the point or near the brink that depth perception can be deployed confidently in practice. But, since so much data is needed to train the deep nets, the deployed model needs large data to learn the mapping function that transforms left/right pairs to its disparity maps as shown in the figure above.
SOFTWARE
wpguynews.com

A Deep Introduction to WordPress Block Themes

The relatively new WordPress editor, also known as the WordPress Block Editor, always under development via the Gutenberg plugin, has been with us since 2018. You can use the block editor on any WordPress theme, provided the theme loads CSS that the blocks use. But there are new themes that lean into the Block Editor much more deeply.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Which tool should you use for database migrations?

Choose a paradigm based on your needs. All my data teams have had a relational database at the core of our operations. When you have a relational database, you will inevitably have to change it! This post will help you decide between three useful frameworks for versioned database migrations — sqitch, flyway, and liquibase. There is an associated repository in GitHub that walks through each implementation of the same tables in a dockerized PostgreSQL database.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Standardization#Synthetic Data#Leakage#Insurance
towardsdatascience.com

Beginners Guide for Choosing the Correct Spark API: RDDs, DataFrames, and Datasets

When to use RDDs, DataFrames, and Datasets? Spark the right choice!. When starting to program with Spark we will have the choice of using different abstractions for representing data — the flexibility to use one of the three APIs (RDDs, Dataframes, and Datasets). But this choice needs to be dealt with care. Randomly choosing the API can hinder the performance of your ETL/ELT/ETLT pipelines and the distributed cluster.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

How To Make a Free, Serverless, Interactive Dashboard in Minutes

I’ll make you a promise, you can make this dashboard as fast as you can make a standard visualisation of the same calibre. This will look way better than your Matplotlib or ggplot plot. Instead of sending a visualization to a colleague, why not send a dashboard? Want to...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

From Raw Data to a Cleaned Database: A Deep Dive into Versatile Data Kit

A complete example using the Versatile Data Kit (a Framework recently released by VMware) and Trino DB. Recently, VMware has released a new open-source tool, called Versatile Data Kit (VDK, for short), which permits the management of data very quickly. The tool permits ingesting different formats of data to a single database with few lines of code.
SOFTWARE
r-bloggers.com

Random forest machine learning Introduction

The post Random forest machine learning Introduction appeared first on finnstats. If you want to read the original article, click here Random forest machine learning Introduction. Random forest machine learning, we frequently utilize non-linear approaches to represent the relationship between a collection of predictor factors and a response variable when...
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
towardsdatascience.com

How to use Azure SQL Access Token Authentication from Azure DevOps Pipelines

In case you need to access an Azure SQL Database from your DevOps deployment pipeline to execute some custom script on a database. If you need to use something other than a username and password authentication and want to leverage Azure Active Directory, using an Access Token might be your solution.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

How to Compute a Moving Average in BigQuery Using SQL

Smooth out variations, spot trends, and visualize them in Data Studio 📈. When looking at time-series data, decisions can be influenced by random, short-term fluctuations (price of a cryptocurrency, number of Covid-19 cases reported). This is why using a Moving Average (also called Running Average or Rolling Average) helps mostly...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Kubernetes Deployment of a Machine Learning Rest API in the Cloud

Step-by-step guide on the basics of Kubernetes concepts and how to set up machine learning Rest API on Azure Kubernetes Service. The creation of scalable DevOps pipelines for production deployments requires enabling multiple daily deployments, hyper-scaling and monitoring of software applications. Kubernetes is a powerful DevOps tool for achieving scalable software applications deployments. Kubernetes is a tool for automating the deployment of multiple instances of an application, scaling, updating and monitoring the health of deployments. Kubernetes does these via Container Orchestration.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

300-Times Faster Resolution of Finite-Difference Method Using NumPy

The finite-difference method is a powerful technique to solve complex problems, and NumPy makes it fast. You can find all the code at the end. All equation-images are made by the author. I recently came across this post about solving a 2D partial differential equation using a finite-difference method. I...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

The Most Favorable Pre-trained Sentiment Classifiers in Python

Inspecting the performance of Vader, Happy Transformer, TextBlob, and Google NL API, discussing their limitations and tips for selecting the best one. Sentiment analysis is a large field in natural language processing (NLP) that uses techniques to identify, extract and quantify emotions from textual data. In companies, methods of sentiment analysis help automatically understand customer feedback, evaluate social media conversations, and might also help prioritize communication with customers in customer care departments.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Computer Vision and Melanin, a DEI Case Study

In honor of Black History Month, I wanted to write about strides and errors in Machine Learning, particularly Computer Vision, and the necessity of having a large and diverse dataset. I started teaching this month as an Adjunct Professor which is very exciting to me. Since I am teaching Data...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

A Data Science Toolbox for Non-Profit Consulting

Free tools for planning and implementing sustainable solutions and workflows. Solving data problems in the non-profit sector differs from the corporate world and tech industry. The most common challenges that non-profit organizations experience are capturing, storing, and using administrative data. Non-profits tend to have small or no technology budget. Rarely will you encounter a need for machine learning or advanced statistics. In my work with non-profit organizations, a few free tools have become a go-to solution for prototyping and data solutions. These tools are not for analyzing data. Instead, I rely on these tools for planning and implementing cost-effective and sustainable workflows. Here is my basic set of consulting tools.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Add multiple comparison periods in Data Studio

Discover at one glance your performance, comparing different time periods. Have you ever been into a case where you analyze your data and you need to know ‘previous’ and ‘year-over-year’ change both, at the same time? Well you know this is not a science-fiction scenario, and it happens a lot when you want to perform a complete and insightful data analysis. 🤓
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Hands-On Reinforcement Learning Course: Part 5

Welcome to my reinforcement learning course ❤️. This is part 5 of the Hands-on Course on Reinforcement Learning, which takes you from zero to HERO 🦸‍♂️. 👉🏻 Part 5: Deep Q-learning (today) In part 4 we built an okay-ish agent for the Cart...
EDUCATION
towardsdatascience.com

How to Differentiate and Integrate using Python

Learn how to use SymPy to take derivatives and integrals of symbolic equations. If you are like me, remembering exactly how to differentiate and integrate equations can be challenging. Or maybe you have a long, complicated equation that you must integrate. Depending on the equation, it could take you 10–15 mins to do it by hand. You’re not going to want to do that. Instead of doing all that work by hand, let’s learn to use Python to do the heavy lifting for us.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
linuxfoundation.org

Introduction to Project Alpha-Omega

Hear from Brian Behlendorf (General Manager, OpenSSF), David A. Wheeler (Director of Security, OpenSSF), and Alpha-Omega project leaders Michael Scovetta (Microsoft) and Michael Winser (Google) to learn more about near term goals and opportunities for participation in the Alpha-Omega Project. Speakers. Brian Behlendorf, General Manager, Open Source Security Foundation. Brian...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Unusual Ways to control attributes in Python

Attribute validation ensures user submitted data is in the correct format or type. Attribute control in Python can be control in many ways. Here I present two unusual, but interesting ways to control attributes. Example 1: Using the magic call method for attribute re-assignment. To begin this example, I first...
CODING & PROGRAMMING

