Harlan, IA

Beverly Burmeister Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
Private Funeral and Graveside Services will be held for 79-year-old Beverly Burmeister of Harlan. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 15th from 3PM to 7PM and visitation with family will be from 5PM to 7PM at the Burmeister-Johannsen Funeral Home in Harlan. The Burmeister-Johannsen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Western Iowa Today

Robert Baer Obituary

Services for 50-year-old Robert Baer of Adair, formerly of Gardenerville CA are pending. The Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Adair is in charge of arrangements.
ADAIR, IA
Western Iowa Today

Marie Arentson Obituary

Marie Arentson passed away on February 12th, 2022 at the Elm Crest Retirement Community in Harlan, Iowa. Marie Emma Steenbock Arentson and her twin sister Eunice were born to Henry and Meta Ehlers Steenbock on August 8th, 1929 on a farm near Persia, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Persia. Marie attended school in Persia, graduating with the class of 1946. She attended Valparaiso University, then moved to Omaha, NE where she worked as a secretary. She and her sister joined the Omaha Twin Club and it was there that she met Verl. They were married January 30th, 1954. They rented farms near Persia and Harlan, and in the spring of 1965, bought a farm near Harlan. Marie was baptized at Bethel Baptist Church in Harlan after she and Verl were married.
HARLAN, IA
