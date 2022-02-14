Beverly Burmeister Obituary

Marie Arentson passed away on February 12th, 2022 at the Elm Crest Retirement Community in Harlan, Iowa. Marie Emma Steenbock Arentson and her twin sister Eunice were born to Henry and Meta Ehlers Steenbock on August 8th, 1929 on a farm near Persia, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Persia. Marie attended school in Persia, graduating with the class of 1946. She attended Valparaiso University, then moved to Omaha, NE where she worked as a secretary. She and her sister joined the Omaha Twin Club and it was there that she met Verl. They were married January 30th, 1954. They rented farms near Persia and Harlan, and in the spring of 1965, bought a farm near Harlan. Marie was baptized at Bethel Baptist Church in Harlan after she and Verl were married.

