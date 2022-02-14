Connie Witt Obituary

Funeral Services for 82-year-old Connie Witt of Council Bluffs will be Saturday, February 19th at 2PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Visitation will be Friday, February 18th from 5PM to 8PM at the funeral home. Visitation will resume prior to the service beginning at Noon. Burial will be at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Portsmouth. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

She is survived by her children Bart (Barb) Neubauer of Council Bluffs, IA; Brenda (Galen Ayers) Neubauer of Harlan, IA; 7 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sister Lillian (Henry) Ray of Tracy, IA