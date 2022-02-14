ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverford, PA

Aqua Pennsylvania Invests $2.1 Million in Infrastructure Improvement Project in Haverford Township

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37XB2G_0eDrWUwf00
Image via Aqua Pennsylvania.

A $2.1 million infrastructure improvement project from Aqua Pennsylvania is underway in Haverford Township to improve service reliability for customers throughout the Main Line. 

Crews are working to replace 4,849 feet of aging four-, six-, and 16-inch water mains with new six-, eight-, and 16-inch ductile iron water mains on the following streets:

  • West Chester Pike between Manoa and Township Line roads
  • Vernon Road between West Chester Pike and the end of cul-de-sac on Vernon Road

Aqua’s work is expected to be completed by April, weather permitting. Final road restoration is expected to be completed in the summer of this year, pending PennDOT and township coordination.  

These projects are part of Aqua’s continuing infrastructure improvement program. The new water mains will reduce the potential for main breaks and discolored water and improve water flow in the area.

Aqua Pennsylvania serves approximately 1.5 million people in 32 counties throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Visit AquaAmerica.com for more information or follow Aqua on Facebook at facebook.com/MyAquaAmerica and on Twitter at @MyAquaAmerica.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f1cVT_0eDrWUwf00
Image via Aqua Pennsylvania.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

Aqua Pennsylvania: Chester Water Authority Increases Customer Rates with Complete Lack of Transparency

Chester Water Authority (CWA) customers, did you know your water bills are going up? Do you expect better service or improved water quality with those increased rates?. On January 20, 2022, Chester Water Authority quietly approved a customer rate increase during its board meeting with a total lack of transparency. Only one day prior to that meeting, offering virtually no opportunity for customer review and participation, CWA published a brief agenda, with no attachments, which only included a vague reference to the request to increase customer rates.
CHESTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Haverford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Haverford, PA
Business
City
West Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Aqua Pennsylvania Invests#Penndot
DELCO.Today

ChristianaCare in a Deal to Acquire Crozer Health System

ChristianaCare Health System has a letter of intent to acquire Crozer Health from Prospect Medical Holdings, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. Wilmington-based ChristianaCare will take over Crozer’s four Delaware County hospitals, including all assets, real estate, and operations. The deal returns Crozer Health to non-profit status. It’s been owned...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers — Arc of Chester County

The Arc of Chester County is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocate, educate and provide services to empower individuals with disabilities and their families to enhance the quality of their lives. Arc employees value their work and are committed to providing quality services to help support individuals achieve their goals.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
DELCO.Today

Administrative Layoffs Went With Change in CEO at Crozer Health

Community Transit of Delaware County driver Mike Williams Sr. is picking up a passenger at Crozer-Chester Medical Center.Image via David Maialetti, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Prospect Medical Holdings Inc., the for-profit owner of Crozer Health, cut administrative staff and senior positions when it replaced Crozer’s CEO, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Startups, Taxes and Tips! Plan 2022 with SCORE

What it Takes to Start and Run a Successful Nonprofit. Today, between 2 and 3 p.m., join this free live Zoom event to learn What It Takes to Start and Run a Successful Nonprofit. This interactive presentation is designed to cover three main areas:. What are the key-steps in starting...
SMALL BUSINESS
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy