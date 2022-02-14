Aqua Pennsylvania Invests $2.1 Million in Infrastructure Improvement Project in Haverford Township

Image via Aqua Pennsylvania.

A $2.1 million infrastructure improvement project from Aqua Pennsylvania is underway in Haverford Township to improve service reliability for customers throughout the Main Line.

Crews are working to replace 4,849 feet of aging four-, six-, and 16-inch water mains with new six-, eight-, and 16-inch ductile iron water mains on the following streets:

West Chester Pike between Manoa and Township Line roads

Vernon Road between West Chester Pike and the end of cul-de-sac on Vernon Road

Aqua’s work is expected to be completed by April, weather permitting. Final road restoration is expected to be completed in the summer of this year, pending PennDOT and township coordination.

These projects are part of Aqua’s continuing infrastructure improvement program. The new water mains will reduce the potential for main breaks and discolored water and improve water flow in the area.