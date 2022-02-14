Aqua Pennsylvania Invests $2.1 Million in Infrastructure Improvement Project in Haverford Township
A $2.1 million infrastructure improvement project from Aqua Pennsylvania is underway in Haverford Township to improve service reliability for customers throughout the Main Line.
Crews are working to replace 4,849 feet of aging four-, six-, and 16-inch water mains with new six-, eight-, and 16-inch ductile iron water mains on the following streets:
- West Chester Pike between Manoa and Township Line roads
- Vernon Road between West Chester Pike and the end of cul-de-sac on Vernon Road
Aqua’s work is expected to be completed by April, weather permitting. Final road restoration is expected to be completed in the summer of this year, pending PennDOT and township coordination.
These projects are part of Aqua’s continuing infrastructure improvement program. The new water mains will reduce the potential for main breaks and discolored water and improve water flow in the area.
Aqua Pennsylvania serves approximately 1.5 million people in 32 counties throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Visit AquaAmerica.com for more information or follow Aqua on Facebook at facebook.com/MyAquaAmerica and on Twitter at @MyAquaAmerica.
Comments / 0