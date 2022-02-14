Delaware County Native Amy Wescott’s Costumes Make It Into Super Bowl Ad

Rich Westcott with his youngest daughter, Amy Westcott, at the family's home in Springfield. Image via Jose Moreno, The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Amy Westcott, a film and television costume designer, had the thrill of seeing her costumes show up Sunday night in a Chevy truck Super Bowl commercial, writes Kevin Riordan for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Amy is the daughter of sports journalist and author Rich Westcott in Springfield.

For 25 years, Amy has designed costumes for movies Black Swan, The Wrestler, and Nightcrawler.

Her costumes are in the TV series Entourage and on ads for Taco Bell and Dr. Pepper.

Her proud father remembers her fashion interest started early.

“I can remember when she was 6 years old and making doll clothes and I thought, ‘What the heck is she doing?’” said Rich.

Amy, with brother Chris and sisters Susan and Lora, have always been supported by their parents and encouraged to work hard by their dad.

Rich was a promising Drexel University pitcher but injured his shoulder, so he got into writing about sports. He was a sports editor for the Main Line Times and Germantown Courier, and a sportswriter for the Delaware County Daily Times.

He later turned to freelance writing and has authored 27 books, mostly about baseball and the Phillies.