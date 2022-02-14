Channing Tatum was ‘doubly afraid’ about becoming a ‘single dad’ after Jenna Dewan divorce

Does anyone else remember when Channing Tatum was supposed to play Gambit? Maybe not, but the disappointing thing about this is that this was something in the works for a while. Heck, the guy even made an appearance at Comic-Con with all the major Fox-owned characters in the original X-Men universe. That is something that ended shortly after the merge with Disney happened. And in a recent interview with Variety, Channing Tatum revealed that the movie was ready to go, but on the way to literally begin filming, they got the call. The Gambit movie wasn’t going to happen, despite the crew preparing to begin filming in New Orleans. Needless to say, that is disappointing, but that’s not even close to what Channing Tatum felt after the cancellation of the Gambit movie. In his own words, he was actually traumatized from the whole experience and it was so severe that he couldn’t even bring himself to watch any Marvel movies. Whoa, now those are some heavy words over a movie. For this guy to actually get the part of Gambit, make appearances at comic panels, and on top of that, he actually spearheaded the project, only for all of it to fall apart just like that. Yeah, I’d say he has a pretty good reason to be upset about it.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO