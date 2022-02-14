ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Crozer Health Would Benefit From ChristianaCare's Financial Resources

 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S4iUE_0eDrTIYy00
Janice Nevin CEO and president of ChristianCare.Image via ChristianaCare.

The acquisition of the Crozer Health system by ChristianaCare could be a good move for the local healthcare system since the Delaware nonprofit has huge financial resources, but it’s not without risk, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

It means ChristianaCare would be competing against healthcare giants like Penn Medicine, Jefferson Health and Main Line Health.

“Do you really want to get into Penn and Jefferson’s backyard and compete with them?” said Joshua Nemzoff, chief executive of StoneBridge Healthcare LLC, a Bucks County firm that acquires financially distressed hospitals.

Crozer’s finances still need to be examined before a final deal is reached, so the sale is not absolute. An agreement, if reached, is expected by June, with the sale closing by end of the year.

ChistianaCare likes Crozer’s robust outpatient network, says ChristianaCare’s president and CEO Janice E. Nevin.

 “We share a goal of keeping people healthy and keeping them healthy close to home and that’s what makes exploring this relationship worthwhile and what I believe will have the most impact in terms of health,” Nevin said.

The acquisition would expand ChristianaCare from three to seven hospitals.

Read more at The Philadelphia Inquirer with the latest about the ChristianaCare purchase of Crozer Health.

