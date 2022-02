The Manchester United star is currently on a six-game goalless streak... The year 2022 has not brought much cheer for Cristiano Ronaldo or his club Manchester United. While Ronaldo has not found his name on the scoresheet even once in the new year, the Red Devils won just two matches out of the seven they played so far and have also crashed out of the FA Cup, losing to Championship side Middlesbrough in penalties. Interestingly, he had missed a penalty during normal time but he did convert one in the shootout.

