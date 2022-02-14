ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Halftime Show 2022

By Clay Roth
hot96.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was an INCREDIBLE halftime show this year...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
wnmufm.org

The Super Bowl halftime show was a mixture of respectability and reckoning

Spectacle first became tradition at the NFL's halftime show in 1993, when Michael Jackson was asked to headline. Before his twelve minutes of grandeur and intensity that year, early Super Bowl halftime shows were similar to college football halftime events — marching bands and local talent. The League noticed a missed opportunity when Fox aired an In Living Color special during 1992's halftime and captured millions of viewers. They asked Jackson to help with the halftime rebrand, and the only tradition that was maintained from years prior to his was that he was not paid for the performance, only expenses and the cost of realizing his vision would be covered. He and his management contested this and were denied, though the NFL made a small concession, agreeing to donate $100,000 to the artist's Heal the World Foundation, The New York Times reported in 2009. The tacit idea was that even the man glorified as the "King of Pop" needed to be paid in exposure and perform prestige events once in a while to remain relevant.
NFL
hot96.com

Olympics-Speed skating-Norway overpower ROC to retain team pursuit title

BEIJING (Reuters) -Norway beat the Russian Olympic Committee in the men’s speed skating team pursuit final at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, becoming the first country to win two gold medals in the event. The defending champions whizzed around the National Speed Skating Oval in perfect unison, steadily widening...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halftime Show

Comments / 0

Community Policy