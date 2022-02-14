It’s Pound Cake Heaven in Yeadon From the Cake Lady and Her Family

Image via 6abc

“I’m known also as the cake lady,” says Pamela Thornton, owner of Pound Cake Heaven.

They have a lot of different, unique cakes, but they’re “really good” with pound cakes. Thornton opened her original bakery in Yeadon back in 2012. now there’s the Yeadon shop and companions in Kensington and West Philadelphia.

They have a solid reputation amongst satisfied customers for providing a variety of flavors and “heavenly homemade goodness.”

It’s a family shop. Thornton works there with her mother, Virginia Hadley. Hadley focuses on pies. “Mostly sweet potato,” she says. She will sneak in apple and peach cobblers.

“I’m so blessed to have her still with me in the business,” said Thornton. “I learned a lot from her.”

Thornton’s youngest daughter, Melonie Thornton, delivers homemade goods like banana pudding.

Thornton’s husband helps out and her brother is head baker at their Kensington location.

The family-run bakery is working hard to keep the legacy of kitchen baking alive. On a recent visit, they were mixing the batter for the shop’s signature sour buttercream pound cake, made from scratch.

“Because these days, people don’t want to be in the kitchen baking,” Thornton says.