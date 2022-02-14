Wayne Bakery Ropes in Big in Valentine’s Day Sales to Ted Lasso Fans

Matthew Tarcov and his mother, Donna Tarcov-Barnett. Image via Alan Smithee.

D’Innocenzo’s Bakery in Wayne did brisk business this weekend by piggybacking on a pop-culture phenomenon. At its stand in the Lancaster Farmers Market, pink boxes of shortbread proved popular among fans of Ted Lasso, the Apple + series set on the soccer pitches of England.

The biscuits — so named because that’s what Londoners call cookies — are an integral plot point. A pink box of them becomes a daily gift from coach Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) to melt frosty boss Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham).

The Wayne bakery’s TV shortbread inspiration came from co-owner Donna Tarcov-Barnett, a Lasso fan with a culinary background (she taught cooking at Lower Merion’s Harriton High School ). She crafted the unique blend of ingredients, culling three recipes for the tastiest result.

Her son, Matt Tarcov, then promoted the biscuits online.

“I just tested the waters on my Instagram . I don’t have a lot of followers; it’s a lot of neighbors. But all of a sudden, it caught fire. People were like, ‘Wait, you have those? I want them!’” Matt said.

For those Ted Lasso fans who can’t snag a box today for Valentine’s Day, take heart: The mother-son culinarians are eying the show’s season three premier this summer to relaunch the treat.