ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, PA

Wayne Bakery Ropes in Big in Valentine’s Day Sales to Ted Lasso Fans

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rocYL_0eDrPDIB00
Matthew Tarcov and his mother, Donna Tarcov-Barnett.Image via Alan Smithee.

D’Innocenzo’s Bakery in Wayne did brisk business this weekend by piggybacking on a pop-culture phenomenon. At its stand in the Lancaster Farmers Market, pink boxes of shortbread proved popular among fans of Ted Lasso, the Apple + series set on the soccer pitches of England.

The biscuits — so named because that’s what Londoners call cookies — are an integral plot point. A pink box of them becomes a daily gift from coach Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) to melt frosty boss Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham).

The Wayne bakery’s TV shortbread inspiration came from co-owner Donna Tarcov-Barnett, a Lasso fan with a culinary background (she taught cooking at Lower Merion’s Harriton High School). She crafted the unique blend of ingredients, culling three recipes for the tastiest result.

Her son, Matt Tarcov, then promoted the biscuits online.

“I just tested the waters on my Instagram. I don’t have a lot of followers; it’s a lot of neighbors. But all of a sudden, it caught fire. People were like, ‘Wait, you have those? I want them!’” Matt said.

For those Ted Lasso fans who can’t snag a box today for Valentine’s Day, take heart: The mother-son culinarians are eying the show’s season three premier this summer to relaunch the treat.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Weekend Wanderer: It’s Not Exactly Valentine’s Day

So I’m telling you that marrying an outdoorsman leads to all kinds of alone time. My husband and I have a bizarre dynamic – we were married before my husband’s love for the outdoors was fully, well, fleshed. It’s like I married a bald Chia Pet I intended to just sit there, but someone put seeds on him, and now I have to do all this work to keep the thing going.
CELEBRATIONS
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy