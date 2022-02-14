Painting Business in Phoenixville Helps Recovering Addicts One Brushstroke at a Time

Image via 6abc

Pennsylvania Painting Masters in Phoenixville provides jobs to recovering addicts. Their work as interior house painters helps them regain confidence and realize their potential, reports Todd Haas for 6ABC.

Three principals are behind the business: Brandt Norton, who has been running several recovery houses for former addicts in the area for the past four years; Shawn McGinness; and Matt Carey, an experienced home painter.

Norton decided to start the program after he realized how many of the former addicts who came through his recovery facilities had trouble making money and finding jobs. He hopes that the new program will enable them to put their addiction issues and criminal records behind them.

“The idea is to give people that live in our program the opportunity to work right away,” said Norton.

Norton in no way whitewashes his own past, especially in his effort to raise awareness about recovery.

“I’ll tell anyone I used to inject heroin into my veins,” he said. “People are shocked by that, I’m like: Hey, I used to is the keyword.”