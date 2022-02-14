ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett Square, PA

Longwood Gardens Seeds Its Renovation Plans with Funding from ‘Green’ Bonds

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXYGG_0eDrNFhX00
Longwood Garden tribute to the lives lost in the pandemic.Image via Charles Fox at The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square is funding its $250 million renovation using a combination of grants, endowment money, and issuance of tax-exempt “green” bonds. These sources will provide $200 million of the targeted sum, writes Erin Arvedlund for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Bonds — which are essentially loans from investors who promise to repay the principal and interest — are traditionally used by companies, towns, and nonprofits to finance various projects. However, Longwood Gardens is using green bonds, a rapidly growing tool, to market to investors who are looking to back environmentally friendly projects.

This market increased to over $500 billion last year globally, compared with $100 billion in 2017, according to the Climate Bonds Initiative. Meanwhile, Standard & Poor’s predicts that the global issuance of green bonds will pass $1.5 trillion in 2022.

“This industry is maturing as it goes,” said Eileen Perpiglia, Longwood Gardens’ associate vice president of accounting and finance.

The “green” bond money is funding the “Longwood Reimagined” expansion. It aims to upgrade the former Pierre S. DuPont’s family estate that is now a botanical and conservatory complex.

The issuer of the $200 million that qualify as “sustainability” bonds is the Chester County Industrial Development Authority.

Read more about funding at Longwood Gardens in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
homenewshere.com

Explore botanical wonder at Longwood Gardens

2022 is a new year with new possibilities, so why not plan a trip somewhere new? If you find yourself traveling down the Eastern seaboard this year, take a day and visit Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Located just an hour south of Philadelphia’s city center, Longwood Gardens is an elegant adventure filled with botanical wonders.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Morning Journal

Amherst Garden Club plans free seed swap

The Amherst Garden Club will be hosting a free seed swap from 6 to 8 p.m., March 3, at the Amherst Historical Society, 111 S. Lake St. Categories are: Perennials, Annuals, Herbs, Vegetables, Houseplants, Bulbs/Rhizomes, and Miscellaneous. The club also will have tables for gardening books at the cost of a donation and information about the plant sale in May.
AMHERST, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennett Square, PA
Society
City
Kennett Square, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
HGTV

How to Plant, Grow and Care for Hydrangeas

No garden’s complete without this old-fashioned favorite, and new varieties make hydrangeas easier than ever to grow. Hydrangeas are a classic garden plant beloved for their immense flowerheads and old-fashioned charm. They’ve had a big comeback as people rediscover the plants of their grandparents’ generation. New hydrangea varieties available nowadays are a lot easier to grow than the older ones, which were picky about being pruned. When cut back at the wrong time of year, you wouldn’t get any flowers the following year, because they produced buds on old wood. Even if the weather cooperated, you could still count on only one burst of flowers in May or June.
GARDENING
The Baltimore Sun

Garden Q&A: What kind of wood should be used for raised beds in vegetable gardens?

Q: I’d like to build some new raised beds for vegetable and herb gardens. I’m wary about what materials would be safe around edibles. I like to recycle when possible, so can I use reclaimed wood? A: Without knowing the history of the wood — if it was treated with preservatives, if it was part of a pallet that transported chemicals, etc. — it’s hard to say how safe it would be. In order to kill ...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Longwood Gardens Seeds#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Standard Poor
PhillyBite

A Visit To Booths Corner in Delaware County

The Booths Corner Farmers Market in Garnet Valley, PA, is a must-visit stop for foodies and locals. It offers a dazzling array of locally grown produce. Guests can also find handcrafted items and prepared foods, and enjoy a variety of music and activities. This Market is open on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Town Square LIVE News

ChristianaCare to acquire Crozer Health, 4 hospitals

ChristianaCare announced Friday morning that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire Crozer Health from Prospect Medical Holdings. Under the agreement, ChristianaCare will purchase the assets and operations of four Prospect hospitals in the greater Philadelphia area, including: Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pennsylvania, with 499 certified beds Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, with 215 ... Read More
UPLAND, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Local News

25 restaurants taking part in first ever West Chester Restaurant Week starting Feb. 27

WEST CHESTER — The West Chester Business Improvement District is sponsoring the first annual West Chester Restaurant Week beginning Feb. 27 and ending on March 6. “West Chester is known as a dining destination, and we really want to showcase and highlight that,” said John O’Brien, executive director of West Chester BID. “We really want to give customers the opportunity to patronize the restaurants they love, and to explore restaurants they haven’t eaten at.”
WEST CHESTER, PA
aroundambler.com

Spring House Farmer’s Market seeking food vendors

The Spring House Farmer’s Market is preparing to open 900 North Bethlehem Pike in Spring House (Lower Gwynedd). The property was most recently the home of Andy’s Diner. The market is owned by David Ahn, who owned a similar indoor market in Newtown (Buck’s County) for about a decade.
SPRING HOUSE, PA
delawaretoday.com

James Beard-Nominated Chef Matt Kern Buys One Coastal

Chef Matt Kern and his wife purchased Fenwick Island’s beloved farm-to-table restaurant, One Coastal, to continue the founders’ mission. Matt Kern and wife Karen are the new owners of One Coastal, the Fenwick Island restaurant founded by Scott and Carlie Carey. The successful eatery was an extension of the Careys’ farm in Frankford, where Carlie grew up.
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
businessjournaldaily.com

CityScape Seeds 2022 With Its Greenhouse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Despite the pandemic and the region’s economic fluidity, 2021 was a transformation for Youngstown CityScape. The urban beautification group launched CityScape at Briel’s after purchasing and reimagining the former Briel’s Greenhouse – the last greenhouse in Youngstown. The project will provide growing...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara to Renovate Eastside Park, Reduce Overall Size of Yanonali Garden

The City of Santa Barbara is set to begin renovating the Eastside Neighborhood Park in April this year in a two-phase plan that includes moving the eastern perimeter of the fence bordering Yanonali Community Garden, effectively removing 20 plots from community use. More than 20 gardeners, of the 70 using the plots, have been protesting the project that was approved by the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review in October 2021.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Community Gardening: Using seeds to strengthen health and unity

Community gardens have been known for empowering residents by supporting overall health as well as offering an alternative food source for poorer neighborhoods. But more importantly, community gardens are vital in the face of tragic events that can significantly impact the community as a whole. According to Tyrone Ledford, founder...
RIDGECREST, CA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy