UK telco has confirmed French telecoms group Iliad offered to buy its Italian operation and that the offer was rejected. When we first reported on the matter earlier this week it was still at the unconfirmed rumour stage. Subsequent enquiries to Iliad yielded only a steer towards a paywalled Bloomberg article, that they didn’t even link to (so we won’t either), featuring a quote from its CEO confirming a bid had been made but nothing more. That’s a funny way of going about communicating such an important announcement, if you ask us, but what can you do?

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO