The essential skill in remote work is how a developer approaches the given task: - How accepts: does he analyze it before implementation and ask additional questions; - How communicates progress: when and how flags issues, does a developer offer alternative solutions; - How gives back the results of work: whether informs about the details worth paying attention to, degree of readiness of the results for use/integration. All this can be checked with a test task. It is better not to make it a long one: a 4-6 hour task should be enough. Also pay attention to: - Seniority level of a developer: candidates of middle and lower levels can face problems due to lack of production experience; - The motivation of a developer to work remotely and how it will impact the efficiency of work; - Habits of your developer: how close are they to the habits of the “right” software developer?

JOBS ・ 1 DAY AGO