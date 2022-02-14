ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BORN ON THIS DAY IN 1943 - MACEO PARKER

Cover picture for the articleBorn on this day in 1943 – Maceo Parker, American funk and soul jazz saxophonist,...

Maceo Parker

Maceo Parker is the king of funk and one of the primary architects of modern R&B. He honed his chops playing with funk’s founding fathers, then leading his own group, deftly navigating from soul and freaky funk to the mellower side of jazz and hip-hop grooves. This "lancing, quick-phrasing...
Happy Birthday Maceo Parker, Key to James Brown’s Music. Most Brilliant Sax Man Alive

Happy Birthday to Maceo Parker, who turned 79 years young today. Maceo, his name is known because James Brown shouts out so often on his dozens of hit records. Mr. Brown’s music (we were always asked to call him Mr. Brown) depended so much on Maceo blowing his sax or other horns that were available. The more I listen to James Brown over the years (and thanks to Sirius Soul Town for programming so much of it), the more I am in awe of the intricacies of the records And it’s Maceo who always sounds fresh and inspired, never old, always original. God bless.
