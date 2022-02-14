ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the 10 most complained-about cameras amongst Twitter users

By Rod Lawton
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Would you believe that the GoPro Hero8 Black is the most complained about camera on Twitter? That’s according to Electronics Hub, which carried out its own research into negative tweets across a broad spectrum of electronic devices. Here’s the full top 10 with the percentage of negative tweets...

Apple Insider

Fujifilm works on camera firmware to fix bug affecting macOS users

Fujifilm is working on an issue affecting some of its X and GFX-series cameras, one which prevents macOS users from being able to access some of the images stored on a memory card. While photographers know of the potential for the loss of images from a memory card failing, it's...
SOFTWARE
Digital Camera World

Free Assimilate Play Pro license worth $299 with every Atomos Ninja V or Ninja V+ purchase

Atomos and Assimilate have announced that every new purchase of an Atomos Ninja V or Ninja V+ will include a full license of Assimilate Play Pro worth $299 US for free, and did we mention that currently you can also save $500 of the Nina V+ at B&H or $50 on the Ninja V from Adorama? Atomos has not forgotten about existing registered owners of the Ninja V/V+ as it is also offering an exclusive deal price of $99 for a full license.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

GameBoy Camera shoots awesome race car photos with modded DSLR lens

For those of us who love the nostalgic feel of shooting on older and more obscure devices, you're in for a treat with this creative modding 3D-printed hack. YouTuber and race car enthusiast, Conor Merrigan, has enhanced classic features of the 24-year-old GameBoy Camera using coded software to enable the uploading of images, outfitting the 0.1Mp camera with a DSLR lens.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

The world complains about these consoles, mobiles and laptops the most

They say the cream always rises to the top. On the opposite side, the scum sinks to the bottom. For every beloved Apple and Android product, there’s an equally-loathed item that users vent about on social media. Electronics Hub wanted to see which devices people complain about the most....
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Panasonic Lumix S 50mm f/1.8 review

The simple design gives this 50mm lens an approachable user experience - it's uncomplicated and functional, which is what most of the target usership will be looking for, when seeking to buy. It feels tough, is perfectly balanced on pro LUMIX cameras and delivers excellent image quality - enough to keep the most discerning pros happy. If you can go without the S - line construction however it does start to look a little expensive, since other 50mm f/1.8 lenses can be found for less than $200/£200.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Photography cheat sheet: flashgun synchronization modes explained

There is a time and a place for flash. It will often kill the atmosphere at a party, so is best avoided. But conversely can be the essential ingredient for a successful shot – in daylight or in the dark. The secret to success is to use the built-in flash on digital cameras with caution. The key to getting good results is often a matter of exposure – ensuring you use settings that make the flash look as natural as possible.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Do You Need a Medium Format Camera?

Medium format has seen a bit of a renaissance in the last few years, with bodies gaining advanced features typically reserved for cameras with smaller sensors and coming down in price significantly — to the point that they are viable alternatives to full frame cameras. So, do you need a medium format camera? This great video compares some of the best cameras out there to help you decide.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Smartphone Mobile Mini Dome waterproof phone case takes over-underwater photographs

Use the Smartphone Mobile Mini Dome waterproof phone case to easily create amazing over and underwater photographs. Known as split photos, this gadget lets you take them using your smartphone thanks to the Dome Port Device. It is the smallest dome possible, with a compact size and light weight. Compatible with any smartphone up to 7″ in size, it works with iPhones and Androids alike. Easy to use, it doesn’t require any special apps. Simply install it closing the 3 clips over your smartphone, use your normal camera app, and use your touchscreen in the water. Moreover, it has a waterproof casing that can reach up to 6 m in the water while keeping your smartphone safe. Furthermore, it has a cost-effective design and takes good quality photos. You can even add a standard universal sport handle to easily hold it in the water.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Pivo Pod auto-tracking camera accessory series offers automatic dynamic tracking

Developed with content creators in mind, the Pivo Pod auto-tracking camera accessory series is pretty impressive. Altogether, the collection includes the Pod Lite, Pod One, Pod Active, Pod Gold, and Pod Black. The Pod Lite suits beginner creators who need something to take on the go and capture every moment. Then, the Pod One best suits YouTube and vlogging. Next, the Pod Active works great for creators who are always in motion filming fitness routines and more. Or choose the Pod Gold for business use and the Pod Black to capture in 360º for livestreaming and 3D Tours. Most options come with remote controls, extendable feet, human tracking, and smart capture. Additionally, they let you take video calls and provide access to 12+ fun create modes. Overall, if you’re a livestreamer or make other kinds of videos, these Pods are for you.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

