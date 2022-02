Slovakia stunned the United States with a tying goal in the final minute of regulation before winning 3-2 in a shootout to eliminate the Americans in the Beijing Olympic ice hockey quarterfinals on Wednesday. The United States were 44 seconds from sending Slovakia home when captain Marek Hrivik scored to tie the game and send it into overtime. Slovakia scored the only goal in the final penalty shootout. USA captain Andy Miele had one last shot but his effort was smothered by Slovak netminder Patrik Rybar.

HOCKEY ・ 8 HOURS AGO