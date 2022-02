Ecommerce Brands recently announced it raised $40 million in funding. These are the details. Ecommerce Brands — a consumer brand aggregator — recently announced it has raised a $40 million investment with $10 million in equity led by Bearing Ventures, and $30 million in debt. The new funding round will be used to acquire and integrate direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands on the Cart.com platform. And Cart.com is the leading platform around end-to-end e-commerce-as-a-service capabilities (eCaaS) and will enable Ecommerce Brands to expand the acquired DTC brands into marketplaces through its powerful multi-channel capabilities. This multi-channel expansion strategy positions Ecommerce Brands to maximize growth for its portfolio of companies with the “Commerce Everywhere” approach.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO