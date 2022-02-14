Girls' basketball round-up: Area teams begin final regular season week

SEWARD, Neb. – Coming off a 2-0 week on the road, the Concordia University Women’s Basketball team now readies for its final home game of the 2021-22 regular season. The Bulldogs will honor a group of five seniors as part of a ceremony set to take place during halftime of the men’s basketball game on Wednesday when they will host Briar Cliff. The regular season will then conclude with a trip to the Corn Palace and a battle with Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday. Head Coach Drew Olson’s squad improved to 15-11 overall (12-8 GPAC) with wins last week over Doane and College of Saint Mary.
