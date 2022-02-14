Girls' basketball round-up: Area teams begin final regular season week

The Pioneers came out strong in the first half and kept it close for the opening eight minutes but the Vikings were too much and closed the half with a 14 point lead. The Pioneers would battle and hard but end up falling in the end 70-45 to the Vikings. Sam Lindenburg was the leading scorer for the game with 15 points. Coach Burress agreed with the player of the game nod going to Angel Jauregui who help the Pioneers second eading scorer (Bieri) to only 10 points on the Night. Sevastopol's DeYoung had 11. The Vikings will host the Southern Door Eagles Friday and that NRSN Feature Game will be heard on 104.1 WRLU with coverage beginning at 7 p.m.

BASKETBALL ・ 13 HOURS AGO