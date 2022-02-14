Thursday: A Major Winter Storm

A large winter storm is on the way with a lot of different elements over the next 48 hours! Let’s walk you through what you’ll see. We start out with the warmer air that you’re feeling today! Temperatures for the majority of the day will be between 45 and 50! This is melting a lot of snowpack and ice already on the ground. Roads may be wet or slushy due to this all-day melting. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until early evening because of the strong southwest flow. Gusts could top 40mph at times this afternoon. Our next concern starts this evening. Rain showers will develop this afternoon. Before 7pm you may see a scattered, light rain shower but it won’t be much. The heavy and steady rain will start around the region between 8 and 10pm. Heavy rain of 1-2” and even a rumble of thunder will be possible overnight. The snow melt from during the day plus the 1-2” of rain falling tonight is expected to cause flooding. Low lying areas, places where drains are blocked, rivers/creeks and frozen ground will all contribute to areas of higher water. Tonight and Thursday morning is when this will be of greatest concern. A FLOOD WATCH will last through the day Thursday.

