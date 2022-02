cryptoPhoto by Pierre Borthiray (Creative Commons) Crypto has officially become part of the mainstream culture as there were a record three ads that ran yesterday featuring crypto. One ad featured comedian and actor Larry David, another had NBA superstar LeBron James. There was also a peculiar ad by Coinbase featuring a QR code that resembled the screensaver for a dvd player. The Coinbase ad was so popular that it crashed the entire website in just a few minutes after it aired. And Coinbase has a very large, robust website with approximately 73 million verified users, 10,000 institutions, and 185,000 ecosystem partners Coinbase is by far one of the largest platforms to buy and sell crypto. (source)

1 DAY AGO