Ingram Micro Cloud announced it is now offering Google Cloud Platform (GCP) under its infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) portfolio to its reseller network in the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Canada. The move bolsters the global offering of Ingram Micro’s Cloud Marketplace, with partners now having the ability to leverage Ingram Micro Cloud for their Google Cloud Platform businesses. GCP and Ingram Micro Cloud are working together to advance channel partners’ current skills and offerings, as well as develop new resources to support partners in managing end customers. Ingram Micro Cloud also covers a wide range of partner enablement and support initiatives to help partners build a GCP practice through its partner programs, which provide end-to-end engagement models for Ingram Micro Cloud to enable systems integrators (SIs) and independent software vendors (ISVs).

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO