I have always been the person people tell their stories to — my joke is that I make good “understanding eyes.” I have heard many confessions from people who probably should have known better than to confess to someone who carries around a little notebook. With so many people’s stories running around in my head, it is really no surprise that I turned to memoir. One would think that the only rule about writing nonfiction is that it isn’t fiction, but memoir isn’t necessarily about the literal truth as much as it is about the emotional truth of one’s journey. How much of our own stories really belong to us? There are some parts of my past that would make for great storytelling, but all of our stories overlap with others, people who might not want their stories told.

