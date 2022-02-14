ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Shake Shack to open in Alpharetta

By Adrianne Murchison
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago
Shake Shack will open a new location in Alpharetta Wednesday. The restaurant plans to donate one dollar for every burger sold on opening day to Dream Weavers of Georgia. The non-profit is also based in Alpharetta and provides educational and social resources to...

