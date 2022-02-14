How do ski jumpers stay in the air for so long?

Whitefish freestyle skier Maggie Voisin secured her spot in the women’s slopestyle finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics after a strong performance in the qualifying round Sunday. Voisin placed fourth in qualifications on the slopestyle course at Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium, scoring a 72.18 on her first run. The 23-year-old scored a 65.93 on her second run. Estonia’s Kelly Sildaru was the top qualifier with a 86.15, followed by Norway’s Johanne Killi with an 86. Eileen Gu placed third. The 18-year-old American-born freestyler is competing for her mother’s home country of China. She won the gold medal in big air last week. The top 12 qualifiers moved on to the slopestyle finals, set for Monday at 6:30 p.m. Missoula's Darian Stevens missed the cut with a best run of 50.01. Heavy snowfall postponed the women’s qualifying round Saturday, bumping the event to Sunday where competitors were greeted by blue skies. This is Voisin's second Olympics competing for Team USA. She narrowly missed the podium at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, taking fourth in slopestyle. She made the U.S. team in 2014, but an injury kept her out of the competition at Sochi, Russia.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO