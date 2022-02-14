ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Voices: The concept of ‘Black love’ has restored my faith in dating

By Tina Charisma
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GsrQS_0eDr8pop00

Ever been stood up, ghosted, or had a married man chasing you while posing as single? Dating in the modern world comes with all sorts of challenges that no one is exempt from, but experiences of dating aren’t the same for everyone.

“Ohh I have never had a darkie before…” one white guy wrote as he slid into my DMs. He messaged as if I was one of the pieces of Cadburys selection box that he could pick up to devour. I blocked him.

As a heterosexual Black woman, I have, like many other Black women I know, never had a preference in the race of my spouse. I believe that you should be able to choose a partner of any race to share your life with. Sadly, however, having a darker complexion has exposed me to experiences of colourism, stereotyping and exoticism in the dating world, something that is common for Black women.

But there is reason for hope. The increased use of the term “Black love’’ continues to redefine Black relationships, which have historically been impacted by racism and subjugation.

The human need for connection and love are key parts of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, but for Black communities, fulfilling these needs has historically been hindered by colonialism and slavery. Black family structures were damaged by the separation of couples. Beyond this, there are existing cultural issues that I had the opportunity to observe while spending time in Ghana last year.

For years, relationships in the Black community have been informed by the relationships of the former generation. Parents who never showcased love in front of their children, men who grew up without fathers in their lives, and the strains of polygamy and countless love affairs which often separated families – all this calls for unlearning and relearning, and the breaking of generational patterns.

Black love, in all its diversity, is a healthy redefinition of love for Black people, and not just a racialised paradigm. Black love is rare and revolutionary in its essence, and is being given more of the space and respect it deserves.

When I was growing up, I didn’t see any representations of Black love, but now, there are ample films showcasing healthy stories of Black couples, along with Instagram pages like blacklovepage and blacklovefeed .

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

Films such as 2019’s Queen and Slim, are examples of darker-skinned couples taking the roles of main characters. Moonlight , directed by Barry Jenkins, also showcases Black queer love through a coming-of-age story. A friend of mine, film director Kuukua Eshun, was inspired to create a film to showcase Black love. The first line of the film is “all the details you don’t notice about yourself is what matters to me” – this, I believe, is about the characteristics of others that Black people are often able to recognise in themselves.

Offscreen, successful and prominent public figures such as Michelle, and Barack Obama, Pauletta and Denzel Washington, and Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance all have been emblems of Black love. Before writing this, I never stopped to think about how my friend of over 13 years, who became my boyfriend, was also a true and pure example of Black love. We are two dark-skinned people who went from sharing a friendship to building a relationship.

Black love now even has a day dedicated to it – 13 February commemorates National Black Love Day – originally created in 1993 by Ayo Handy Kendi, founder of the African American Holiday Association.

Without positive representation, there is nothing to aspire to. I know that my experiences of dating made me feel like giving up on relationships for good. Black love means crafting healthy relationships, free from the trauma of the past, that allow Black couples to enjoy the experiences of human connection and lasting love in the present.

Comments / 1

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Marriage Skepticism: A Love Story

I was insulted when the man I’d later marry told me early in our relationship that he dreamed we got hitched in an Elvis Presley wedding chapel in Las Vegas at my insistence. It wasn’t the venue I despised, but the idea of marriage itself. His dream came soon after I told him that I never intended to wed. I didn’t intend to tie myself to someone who I would inevitably come to loathe, I’d said, impressed by my own fatalism. I needed to be able to leave when the relationship palled. Max didn’t try to dissuade me but said he thought it would be unimaginably sad to consign oneself to spending a life moving from one not particularly meaningful relationship to another. Usually I enjoyed sparring with suitors on the subject of marriage, but I pondered this and didn’t find an easy rebuttal. Like mine, Max’s parents were divorced. But while my parents’ divorce had been a relief, Max wished his family had stayed intact. I found his longing endearing but also misguided and intensely naïve.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How to Date With Self-love

Loving yourself means knowing yourself, honoring your needs, validating your feelings, setting boundaries, and putting yourself first. You can’t expect to love yourself and exist in relationships as though your needs don’t matter. If you lead with self-love on your dating journey, you can eliminate the wrong people...
RELATIONSHIPS
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Carolyn and Art Shassetz: In love and faith, they believe

ROCK SPRINGS — When Rocket Miner contacted Rock Springs residents Art and Carolyn Shassetz for this feature, their oldest son was in critical condition with kidney failure. Their daughter Raydon Butler and their granddaughter Ashley Butler still wanted to recognize their parents for their love, courage and faith. “Hope...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Angela Bassett
Kilgore News Herald

Black History Month and people of faith

February marks the beginning of Black History Month. For people of faith, any opportunity to reexamine the contributions of a group that has been historically marginalized or ignored is an opportunity to practice our faith in a meaningful way. Faith often gives voice to those who have been voiceless. The...
RELIGION
claytodayonline.com

Faith Walk: Don’t be angry… Love someone!

You’ve heard it said that “patience is a virtue.” We all have! But even though it’s an overused phrase, it’s still incredibly relevant and true. Ecclesiastes 7:9 says, “Do not be quickly provoked in your spirit,. for anger resides in the lap of fools”....
RELIGION
Reporter

Faith Matters: Spreading God’s love

COVID-19 succeeded in spreading to every part of the globe. Almost every area of life got affected with crippling consequences. There is now global fatigue and frustration. When will this all come to an end or how can we live with this even if it mutates to a milder variant? These questions are on the minds of many.
RELIGION
starpublications.online

Loving Kindness is a traditional Buddhist concept

These two words, Loving Kindness, put together can create a beautiful synergy, different from when these words are used separately. Loving Kindness is a traditional Buddhist concept; it implies acting with compassion towards all sentient beings, with an awareness and appreciation of the natural world. To choose to live your life from this perspective is easy; to actually do it, day in and day out, can be quite a challenge.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Faith#Black Communities#Polygamy#Racism#Cadburys
sjpl.org

Celebrating Black Voices

Today marks the first day of Black History Month 2022 and I am happy to be back to share with you how we plan to elevate Black Voices and introduce you to elements of Black culture. SJPL's Celebration of Black Voices. Last year I celebrated by sharing 30 days worth...
SOCIETY
rwuhawksherald.com

Black Voices in Modern Literature

A single word can start a war or save a life. The power of the written word cannot be denied, and this February we are highlighting some of the greatest Black voices in modern literature that you might have missed. We all know the genius of Maya Angelou and Toni Morrison, but what about today’s writers? Whether you are looking to gain a powerful new perspective or simply settle back with a great read, here are just a few authors you should have on your list year round.
SOCIETY
carolinianuncg.com

The Best Black Romance Films: A Guide for Love, Culture, and History￼

Here’s what to watch this month to celebrate your loved ones and embrace black history. The season is finally here to cuddle up with loved ones and watch something that represents those warm, tender feelings you have for each other. In light of Black History Month, what better way to celebrate Black excellence than watching a few classic romance movies? While some may be touchier than others, you will not be able to look away from the excitement and passion.
MOVIES
Startland News

New initiative has a message for KC: When Black men say they need a ’90s self-love reboot — listen

Love yourself enough to know you matter  It’s virtually impossible to love others when there’s not already a sense of self love, said Kansas City small business owner Christina Williams, announcing the launch of an initiative to guide its community of Black men to understanding and believing in their own self-worth. “I know a lot The post New initiative has a message for KC: When Black men say they need a ’90s self-love reboot — listen appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS News

The truth about true love

According to a CBS News poll, 86% of Americans say true love is real; two-thirds say they have experienced it themselves. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with romance novelist Tia Williams, "Moonstruck" screenwriter John Patrick Shanley, National Geographic photographer Jodi Cobb, and psychology professor Arthur Aron about the reality and stages of love (lust, romantic obsession, and attachment), and how to keep love alive.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
blavity.com

Black Love Day: A Love Letter To Blackness

Valentine's day is known as the day of love around the world. Flowers, lavish gifts and even marriage await those on February 14th every year. The day is highly commercialized and called out for its Eurocentric roots and often blurs the lines between genuineness and clout. However, there is a...
SOCIETY
WLFI.com

Love My Heart for My Love Contest

Come check out the Love My Heart for My Love Contest! Enter for your chance to win between Monday, February 7th 2022 at 9:00am and Sunday, February 20th 2022 at 10:00pm Eastern Standard Time.
ENTERTAINMENT
hobokengirl.com

Self-Love Is the Best Love – Be Your Own Valentine

As Valentine’s Day nears, there is often a dichotomy of feelings: many are filled with joy, love, and warmth as they remember their romantic relationship, gal pals, family, and friends. Others may dread this “Hallmark holiday” because of the aforementioned relationships, or lack thereof. This holiday can...
HOBOKEN, NJ
The Independent

Voices: Finally, ‘gaslighting’ has become more than a dating buzzword

TikTok’s West Elm Caleb, Love Island’s Jake Cornish, America’s Donald Trump: what do these three men have in common? They have all been accused of “gaslighting”, an insidious form of psychological abuse that distorts a victim’s view of reality by undermining and trivialising their memories, feelings and needs.It’s a term that refers to a very specific form of abuse, yet it has evolved into a relationship buzzword. Seeping so far into our vernacular that the Oxford English Dictionary named it one of the most popular words of 2018, gaslighting has experienced what language experts call “semantic creep”, where the meaning...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

503K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy