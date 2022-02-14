ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

I’ve recovered from omicron. How long will my immunity last?

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nnGDt_0eDr3e6b00

Omicron cases are finally subsiding after the highly infectious variant washed over the United States, leaving millions of people with antibodies against the coronavirus.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APD: 11-year-old reported missing found safe

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — UPDATE: APD reports that the 11-year-old who was reported missing has been found safe and returned to their family. Original Report: The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is for a missing 11-year-old who was last seen at 4:20 p.m. leaving the 4500 block of Harvard. APD said they have brown […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Antibody#Covid
WKRC

Singer dies after deliberately catching COVID-19

PRAGUE, Czech Republic (CNN/CNN PRIMA NEWS/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A Czech singer who deliberately contracted COVID-19 in order to obtain a health pass has died. Proof of vaccination or a recent infection is required to access cultural and sports facilities in the Czech Republic. Hana Horka, the vocalist for the band...
WORLD
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Peer’s daughter, 25, died after ‘unexplained headache’ as mother claims chances to save her were missed

The mother of a woman who died of unexplained swelling of her brain has told an inquest that “proper care” would have saved her.Gaia Young, whose father was the late Labour peer Michael Young, was 25 years old when she fell severely ill on 17 July last year after spending the day cycling and meeting friends.Her death has been treated as unexplained because the first post-mortem carried out on her came back inconclusive.Ms Young’s father, who was a social entrepreneur, died in 2002. Her mother is Dorit Uhlemann, Lady Young, and her half-brother Toby Young is associate editor of The Spectator.At...
HEALTH
The Charleston Press

Woman dies from Covid-19 after she was wrongfully denied vaccine seven times because the vaccine contained “live virus”, lawsuit

United States is one of the countries with the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates globally. According to the most recent data provided by CDC, 251.9 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, including about 213.7 million people who had been fully vaccinated by the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine or the two-dose series made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

Coronavirus May Mutate in HIV Positive Individuals, Claims Study

A young South African HIV patient harboured the COVID-19 virus for nine months, and it developed more than 20 mutations, a study revealed. The yet to be peer-reviewed study showed that a 22-year-old female with uncontrolled advanced HIV infection was persistently infected with the SARS-CoV-2 beta variant for nine months.
SCIENCE
Long Beach Tribune

Elderly woman who ‘struggled to breathe and speak’, died from an allergic reaction caused by Covid-19 vaccine autopsy shows, lawsuit

Unlike all the other vaccines, the Covid-19 vaccines are not ‘approved’ by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration because they didn’t undergo the regular approval process which usually takes years from the early testing stages to final approval. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, all the available vaccines are “authorized for emergency use” in battling the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Donated kidneys from deceased COVID patients can be safely transplanted

Researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine report the successful and safe transplantation of a kidney from a donor who died of complications from COVID-19. The case, which involved careful collection and sensitive molecular testing of the donor organ for evidence of the virus, demonstrates that healthy kidneys from such donors, previously discarded, can be safe to transplant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
984K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy