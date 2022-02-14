ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bannikin Welcomes Industry Leading Trio

Cover picture for the articleResponsible tourism development and integrated communications firm Bannikin Travel & Tourism, best known for its focus on adventure-based tourism, is expanding its expertise to include food and culture. Bannikin sees adventure, food and culture-based tourism as holding the most potential for positively impactful tourism that best celebrates a destination’s authentic sense...

bitcoin.com

P2E Gaming Platform MixMob Welcomes Investment From Leading VCs

PRESS RELEASE. Vancouver February 15, 2022 — MixMob, a Solana-powered Metaverse Game on Remix Culture that merges play-to-earn with user-generated content, has raised $7 million in its latest funding round. In a round led by DeFi-focused crypto-asset fund Defiance Capital, MixMob welcomed investment from several leading venture capital firms...
FIFA
Benzinga

Nemaura Appoints New COO In Readiness For Manufacturing, Distribution Scale-Up

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) recently appointed Dr. Arash Ghadar as its chief operating officer. Dr. Ghadar brings decades of health care and technical experience to Nemaura, including from his previous role as technical director at Datalink Electronics and his current director role at Medilink Midlands. “Ash will play an important role at Nemaura as we begin to scale up our manufacturing and distribution operations… He brings over 20 years of product development, management and leadership experience spanning both business and technical disciplines. His main area of expertise is in the medical devices sector, and primarily within a contract design and manufacturing setting. That will be a true asset for the company during the commercialization phase of our growth,” a recent article quotes Nemaura CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury as saying. The company is currently commercializing its sugarBEAT(R) non-invasive, flexible and affordable continuous glucose monitoring (“CGM”) device in the U.K. NMRD also recently launched beta trials of Miboko, its new metabolic health program for use by employers and insurers worldwide, which has started to gain significant traction.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Industry 4.0: Revolutionizing industrial processes

As with so many other industries, COVID’s impact on air travel was profound. Everything slowed down. Flights nearly stagnated. Between March and June 2020, employment in the air transportation industry fell by 25%. Airlines and manufacturers, like Boeing and their suppliers, scaled down to survive. Now that travel is picking back up again, companies are scrambling to hire people back, train them, and go from a near standstill to a sprint, making labor much harder to come by.
INDUSTRY
Forbes

In The Construction Industry, Hiring Leads To Success

Joseph Valente - CEO at Trade Mastermind - 2015 BBC Apprentice Winner - Forbes 30under30 - Download My Free Book. “You’re hired!” The very moment Lord Alan Sugar aimed his finger at me and confirmed this in The Apprentice boardroom, I knew immediately that he had hired the best candidate. To be honest, I knew at the very start of the process that I would become his business partner. This isn’t arrogance on my behalf; I just knew that hiring skilled and knowledgeable people delivers enhanced growth. I was a perfect fit.
INDUSTRY
roselawgroupreporter.com

Sundt promotes Rowley to lead Industrial Group – West

TUCSON, ARIZONA – Longtime Sundt employee-owner and construction industry veteran Cade Rowley has been promoted to President of Sundt Construction’s Industrial Group – West. In his new role, Rowley will be responsible for all business development, preconstruction and operations for the general contractor’s industrial construction work throughout the Western U.S. and water/wastewater projects across the country.
TUCSON, AZ
TheStreet

Strengthening Your Practice Through Culture and Collaboration

If 2021 taught us anything, it’s that nurturing your firm’s culture and putting greater emphasis on collaboration are more important tools than ever for elevating your practice. Focusing on these areas can bring tangible benefits to your client relationships, and that’s increasingly important in a wealth industry where the need to deliver superior value to clients is now omnipresent.
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
dcvelocity.com

Trax Partners with project44, Creating Industry-Leading Shipment and Financial Visibility Ecosystem

Trax Technologies announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with project44, the world’s leading supply chain visibility platform for shippers and logistics service providers. Trax Technologies is the global leader in Transportation Spend Management elevating freight audit and payment (FAP) through advanced technologies and premium solutions for global shippers and Logistics Service Providers with complex transportation logistics ecosystems. project44, based in Chicago, Illinois, is the most advanced, international provider of connected and automated visibility into key transportation processes to accelerate insights into the physical flow of goods all over the world.
CHICAGO, IL
Poets and Quants

Mr. Healthtech Entrepreneur

I am a tech entrepreneur from India, running a startup in the healthcare domain for the last 3 years. I am looking to upskill myself with an MBA as I look to expand my business to the next level. Before that, I have tech and product management experience. I am passionate about solving problems using technology.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Voices: America is losing its superpower status to China. There’s only one way we can get it back

Louisiana, the third-largest producer of natural gas in America and home to the largest population center at risk from sea-level rise in the country, is on track to double its solar capacity with the addition of a new solar farm, the state’s biggest to date. The tides are changing across the nation, even in states that have traditionally been politically red and dependent on fossil fuel industries. A third of North Dakota’s energy comes from clean resources. Entire towns are powered by wind energy in Texas. West Virginia will soon be manufacturing zero-emission, all-electric school buses.We are living at...
INDUSTRY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Salvage Tug Market Leading Industry Players, And Forecast To 2030

Megatrends And The Future Of The Salvage Tug Market. No one knows how things will be in the post-pandemic world. in the post-pandemic world. In that way, we are all equal. But Market.biz has been analyzing developments in Salvage Tug market to determine what tomorrow might be like and what leaders need to do to come out a winner.
MARKETS
pymnts.com

Blackstone Bets $23B on Last-Mile Logistics Firm Mileway

Alternative lender Blackstone Inc. says it will back a $23.8 billion recapitalization of Mileway, Europe’s largest urban warehouse operator and last-mile logistics company. The private equity giant announced the move in a news release Tuesday (Feb. 15), showing the firm betting on logistics amid the rising global demand for same-day consumer good delivery.
BUSINESS
ftnnews.com

IAPCO 2022 Annual Meeting and General Assembly Took Place

The IAPCO 2022 Annual Meeting and General Assembly took place for the first time in a hybrid format from Thursday 10 to Sunday 13 February. The event gathered 126 IAPCO members and partners in Rome (Italy), as well as 46 attendees online from 34 countries. It was the first time IAPCO members met in person since the Annual Meeting in Vancouver, 2 years ago. The most qualified professional congress organisers (PCOs) discussed the recovery of the global business and professional events market and the most important drivers that will shape the future of the industry.
CONGRESS
gizmochina.com

OPPO to showcase multiple industry-leading mobile technologies at MWC 2022

OPPO yesterday announced its participation at MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2022 in Barcelona from February 28 to March 3 with the theme of “Shape the Future.” The company will showcase its latest connectivity products, mobile technologies, and achievements in augmented reality and 5G. Five major exhibition areas will...
CELL PHONES
ftnnews.com

Dufry Extends its Contract at Helsinki Airport in Finland

Leading global travel retailer Dufry has successfully extended its contract to operate the duty-free and duty-paid stores at Helsinki Airport in Finland for a further five years following its successful partnership with Finavia for the past nine years. The contract extension will apply to eight stores operated by Dufry, of...
LIFESTYLE
ftnnews.com

The Clancy in San Francisco Welcomes Nany Fullmore

The Clancy, Autograph Collection is pleased to announce the appointment of as the property’s new General Manager. With more than 25 years in the hospitality industry, Fullmore brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership experience to the downtown San Francisco hotel. In her role, she will be responsible for all aspects of the operation, including guest and associate satisfaction at The Clancy.
TRAVEL
ftnnews.com

Largest ibis Styles in the World to Open in Bangkok

Accor, one of the world's leading international hotel operators, has signed a management agreement with Golden Asset Company Limited to open world's largest ibis Styles hotel. The hotel's name will be ibis Styles Bangkok Twin Towers. The initial phase of the hotel is set to debut in quarter-three 2022 with the 666-key hotel set to become the largest ibis Styles property in the world upon its official opening in 2024.
LIFESTYLE

