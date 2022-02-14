Autonomous Vehicles And Their Impact On The Economy

Daniel Langkilde, the co-founder and CEO of Annotell, likens what the company does to “a vision exam for cars, for them to get their drivers license, just like you might take a test to determine if you are fit for driving,” he said in an interview. “Annotell’s platform helps you understand the system’s performance and raise it. We guide our customers on how to improve it.” That is to say, Annotell’s products encompass analytics that test and measure the quality of a company’s data, and “ground-truth” production to improve those data sets.

