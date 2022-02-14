Autonomous Vehicles And Their Impact On The Economy

MENLO PARK, Calif., and EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of autonomous vehicle solutions for industrial fleets, and Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: GTEC) ("Greenland"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machinery and vehicles, today announced they are embarking on a strategic partnership whereby Cyngn will bring its self-driving vehicle capabilities to Greenland forklifts with its proprietary Enterprise Autonomy Suite (EAS). Integration of EAS will enable Greenland forklifts to switch easily between fully autonomous, manual, and remotely-controlled modes. Organizations that run Cyngn's autonomous vehicle technology also gain access to a breadth of analytics and software tools to generate operational insights and optimizations.
