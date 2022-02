Shortly after you get engaged and before you start looking at venues, you’ll want to get a sense of your budget and your guest list, since one will definitely influence the other. The good news? Once you finish your guest list you’ll have one of the most annoying parts of planning DONE. The bad news? Figuring out who to invite to your big day can be a frustrating experience to say the least. But before you prepare to stress, use this guide to figure out not only how many people you should invite to your celebration, but what kind of wedding you want. So, let’s dive in!

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 15 DAYS AGO