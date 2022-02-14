ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audio Wizard Settings

Cover picture for the articleWhat are good audio/video settings for built-in speakers? I've tried playing about with audio wizard...

forum.xda-developers.com

shefinds

The Worst App To Use On Your iPhone, According To Security Experts

Some apps are a fun distraction, while other apps are practical and useful for everyday living — and others still are convenient but may get your radar up when it comes to security and privacy. If you’re thinking about spring cleaning your device so that it runs more efficiently and is as secure as possible, many tech experts say there’s one app that you may not realize is putting you more at risk than necessary. It’s not Facebook or even Snapchat — this is the worst app to use on your iPhone, according to security experts.
GeekyGadgets

How to clear cache on your Android device

Clearing the cache on your Android smartphone or tablet is a good idea from time to time as it may help speed up your device and also give you some additional storage space. We previously published a guide on how to clear the cache on the iPhone and this one covers how it can be done on your Android smartphone or tablet.
The Independent

Viral TikTok shows the ‘secret button’ hidden in the back of iPhone that can be used for anything

There is a hidden button located in the back of the iPhone, a viral TikTok has shown.While the option to use the button has been in the Apple handset for years, a new video has brought awareness of it to a whole new set of people. More than a million users have viewed just one video celebrating the new feature, which warns that people are using their iPhone wrong if they are not taking advantage of it.The feature, named Back Tap, is actually in the phone as an accessibility feature, designed to give people more control over their phone....
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
Digital Trends

How to update your Roku device software

If you're among the devoted owners of Roku's popular streaming devices and platform, then you know how well they do their job of delivering access to all the streaming content you need. To make sure they run in tip-top shape, Roku devices are designed to automatically check for software updates...
windowscentral.com

Windows 11 Media Player rolling out to Beta Channel Insiders

The new Media Player app for Windows 11 is now available for Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. The Media Player has a refreshed look that aligns with Windows 11. Microsoft started testing the new Media Player with Insiders in November 2021. Microsoft's new Media Player application was recently released...
softpedia.com

Audio Device Switcher

Is an application that allows you to switch between your playback and recording devices via a hotkey. All you need to do to get started is set the hotkey for toggling. The program is a Microsoft Store app so the installation is done from there. The app comes with a simple and user-friendly interface that is unlikely to give you any troubles. More precisely, the GUI includes two main tabs, namely the playback and recording. Regardless of the one you select, you should be able to view all devices connected along with their names.
GeekyGadgets

How to use WiFi calling on Android

We previously published a guide on how to set up WiFi Calling on the iPhone, this guide is designed to show you how to use WiFi calling on Android. WiFi calling is a great feature that lets you make calls over WiFi on your Android smartphone instead of your cellular network. This can be a useful feature and may help when you have access to WiFi but have a poor cellular signal.
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Andrew Trim – “Retroreflector”

Experimental jazz artist Andrew Trim is out with a new record. With the likes of Barry Paul Clark on bass, Nick Lang on drums and Dan Pierson on keyboards, Trim brings a flurry of ensnaring rhythms and lively psychedelia. The quartet dwell from a place of immediacy and intention, reaching mesmerizing altitudes through precise creative communication. If you’re looking for something imaginatively vigorous, definitely give Andrew Trim’s “Retroreflector” a listen.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Still Stayer – “Focus”

Before the end of 2021, metalcore band Still Stayer released their lone track of the year, “Focus.” the track is full of aggression, but is a bit of a rollercoaster, switching between heavy screams and melodic sections with emo tendencies. The band balances the extremes well, peppering in energetic drums and blistering breakdowns. The band didn’t have a lot of output, but their lone song of the year certainly can make an impact when you hear it. “Focus” is a track to let out all of the aggression, and you can check it out below:
ROCK MUSIC
cepro.com

Cary Audio DMS-650, DMS-800PV Network Audio Players

Adding to its selection of network audio players, Cary Audio has introduced its new DMS-800PV and DMS-650 products. Cary Audio says the DMS-800PV builds upon the performance of its DMS-700 by basically offering users a dual-mono, dual-differential version of the DMS-700. The media player utilizes a pair of AK4499EQ four-channel current output switched resistors DACs, and multiple DSP stages.
ELECTRONICS
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Glitch Project – “NBR”

Glitch Project are soaring with their new single, ‘NBR’, their first release of 2022 and one which will be playing ut for a long time as the year unfolds. Furthermore, it all begins with a harrowing synth overture that ushers us into dreamland. Maida then jumps forward to the microphone, confidently launching into her speech, keeping us enthralled. The prelude perfectly complements the verse, and Maida’s vocals get even more powerful as the song progresses.
MUSIC
xda-developers

Audio Issue with AllWinner K2001N

I have the 1GB AllWinner K2001N head unit. All works good except when using navigation apps, such as HERE by Nokia. No matter the software, the navigation directions get truncated. For example, if the next turn's directions were to go to "908 Sampson Street is in three miles," the unit only say "908 Sampson is in three."
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Audio media player on a TV box.

I want to play spotify audio on my TV box with a cable connection to my stereo amp. How can this be done using a modern box with SPDIF output and also is there a way of using a smartphone to control the TV box and its Spotify app so that the need for a TV monitor is avoided.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Visualized Audio Gamer Soundbars

The LG Sound View Speaker concept has been designed by Jinseon Lee, Seungchan Ahn and Subin Park for LG Electronics as a gaming audio solution that would work to offer a visual experience alongside in-game sounds. The soundbar is equipped with a visualizer on the front section that will adapt to the colors being displayed on the screen and move them in accordance with the feedback. This will help to extend the on-screen action and give it more life in the user's living room or desktop setup.
VIDEO GAMES
hackaday.com

Know Audio: A Mess Of Cables

We’ve now spent several months in this series journeying through the world of audio, and along the way we’ve looked at the various parts of a Hi-Fi system from the speaker backwards to the source. It’s been an enjoyable ride full of technical detail and examining Hi-Fi myths in equal measure, but now it’s time to descend into one of the simplest yet most controversial areas of audio reproduction. Every audio component, whether digital or analogue, must be connected into whatever system it is part of, and this is the job of audio cables, sometimes referred to as interconnects. They are probably the single component most susceptible to tenuous claims about their performance, with audiophiles prepared to spend vast sums on cables claimed to deliver that extra bit of listening performance. Is there something in it, or are they all the same bits of wire with the expensive ones being a scam? Time to take a look.
TECHNOLOGY
softpedia.com

DVD Audio Extractor

Is a cross-platform software solution for extracting the media content from DVDs with just a few clicks. Besides providing support for DVDs, you can also use DVD Audio Extractor to rip Blu-ray disks. The audio and video content can be saved as WAV, FLAC, MP3 or OGG. Another important feature...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

OxygenOS on F2 pro

There is any possibility to port OxygenOS on our Poco F2 pro?. I have notice that oneplus 8t has similar hardware configuration. But it use A/B slots ROM. I have already tried to flash in fastboot the oneplus 8t Rom on poco with insuccess. Can you help me in this...
COMPUTERS
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Easton Grave – “Ascension”

Easton Grave has his second widely-released single out, and he’s got a lot of thoughts to get out on “Ascension.” The track features both bars and melodies from Grave, who is looking to showcase his range on the track. The piano-laden beat gives everything a reflective feel, and Easton looks to get complicated with the wordplay, especially in the second verse. Easton Grave is looking to get things restarted after dropping a single in 2018, and “Ascension” may be the first step in that process. Check out the song below:
MUSIC

